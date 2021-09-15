Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Motoring

Toyota staff recycle tyres and desk bins to create on-site allotment

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 9.11am
Recycled car tyres have been used in the raised beds
Staff at Toyota’s Epsom HQ have created an allotment from recycled car tyres, desk bins and pallets to grow their own fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers.

The produce from the allotment will then be used to make dishes that can then be sold to staff in the building’s cafe and restaurant. All money raised will be then donated to Toyota’s corporate charity, the MND Association.

Toyota HQ
The pond has been cultivated to help local wildlife

Toyota has worked alongside Kew, the Surrey Wildlife Trust, landscape management company Nurture and local environmental contractors Conservation and Access to create the allotment, which is part of the car firm’s ongoing commitment to create a sustainable habitat for plants and wildlife on the grounds of its base near Epsom.

Toyota gardens
There are apple trees at the site, too

John Ryan, Toyota GB’s environmental affairs specialist, said: “We are always looking for ways to support the health and wellbeing of employees, as well as the local community. Our Eco-HQ and the new allotment allow us to do both at the same time. Gardening is proven to benefit both physical and mental wellbeing, while also giving our staff fresh fruit and vegetables to show for their efforts. We can’t wait to see what our first harvest brings.”

Other initiatives at Toyota’s HQ include cultivating an area around the wildlife pond and planting a variety of plant species that staff can enjoy during breaks. Since moving to the site in 2001, Toyota has put a variety of wildlife initiatives into place, introducing local plant species from the surrounding area as well as locating a beehive on site.

