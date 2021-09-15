Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Mercedes announces prices and specs for EQS

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 10.12am
The EQS is the newest member of Mercedes’ EQ range of electric cars
The EQS is the newest member of Mercedes’ EQ range of electric cars

Mercedes-Benz’s new electric EQS has gone on sale priced from £99,995.

Arriving as the firm’s first fully electric luxury saloon, the EQS packs a range of up to 453 miles courtesy of a large 107.8kWh battery. It’s also the first car from the Mercedes EQ brand to use a new modular platform designed for luxury and executive EVs.

The ability to charge at speeds of up to 200kW means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge can be conducted in 31 minutes. At this speed, an extra 186 miles of range can be added in 15 minutes.

Mercedes EQS
The EQS interior is packed with technology

The EQS will also be available with Mercedes’ MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system, incorporating a series of displays housed within one piece of glass. Combined, it creates a curved screen measuring over 141 centimetres wide. Available on AMG Line Premium models and above, it’ll cost £7,995 as an optional extra.

Entry-point AMG Line models come with 20-inch alloy wheels, a full AMG styling package and rear-axle steering, as well as a panoramic sunroof and full leather upholstery.

Move up to AMG Line Premium and the EQS gains 21-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, ambient interior lighting and acoustic privacy glass. Also included is a Burmester surround sound system and a 360-degree parking camera, among other features. These models command an extra £7,000 over AMG Line.

For an additional £7,000 over AMG Line Premium, there’s AMG Line Premium Plus, which adds a head-up display, remote parking functionality and a gesture-controlled feature for the MBUX system.

Mercedes EQS
The EQS can be charged at rapid speeds

EQS Luxury models, meanwhile, receive the same level of equipment as AMG Line Premium cars but have more of a focus on classic design. There’s Microcloud Artico upholstery with ship-deck-style wood, for instance, comfort seats and a heated steering wheel. Luxury cars come in at £7,000 more than entry AMG Line cars.

Finally, there’s Exclusive Luxury which includes multi-contour massage seats with climate control, and Nappa Leather upholstery. This costs £7,000 over Luxury-specification cars.

Buyers can also add the optional Rear Luxury Lounge package to Exclusive Luxury EQS models. Priced at £3,995, it includes electrically adjustable rear seats with massage functions, a comfort rear armrest with integrated wireless smartphone charging and an Android tablet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier