The Fering Pioneer is a British-designed electrified off-roader

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 12.44pm
The Pioneer is due to enter production next year
A British company has created an off-road vehicle designed for ‘the most extreme adventures’.

Fering has designed the Pioneer for use by adventurers, explorers and emergency services and, as a result, it’s being built to be able to tackle even the most treacherous of conditions.

Despite being no larger in any direction than a conventional delivery van – and shorter than a Ford Mondeo Estate – the Pioneer can carry up to 1,500kg thanks to an aluminium spaceframe with composite elements. The exterior panels are made from tough fabric which as well as helping to lower the car’s weight, are easily replaceable if damaged.

Fering Pioneer
The Pioneer is powered by a range-extended electric motor and battery setup

It uses an electrified powertrain, too. Two electric motors – one on each axle – deliver up to 600Nm of torque to the wheels, while the car’s battery provides an electric-only range of 50 miles. However, a range-extender biodiesel-powered generator is then called into action once the battery is depleted and even when the batteries are out of charge the Pioneer is expected to deliver up to 50mpg. It can also be fitted with long-range fuel tanks, giving the car a range of up to 5,000km (3,106 miles) of range, according to Fering.

Fering Pioneer
The Pioneer features exterior panels made from fabric

The Pioneer can be adapted to suit a variety of different uses too. Larger batteries can be fitted, for instance, or different range extenders can be used in order for the car to run on different types of fuel.

The brainchild of ex-Ferrari and McLaren engineer Ben Scott-Geddes, the Pioneer is currently undergoing testing and assessment by early customers and organisations ahead of production commencing in the UK during the first half of 2022.

