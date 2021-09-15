Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

New Renault Trafic goes on sale from £25,200

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 3.07pm
The new Renault Trafic has gone on sale
The new Renault Trafic has gone on sale

Renault’s new Trafic has gone on sale priced from £25,100 plus VAT.

Incorporating a fresh new design, this latest Trafic builds on a best-selling package that has seen more than 2.2 million deliveries in 50 countries since 1980.

It now uses full LED lighting with C-shape daytime running lights, alongside a redesigned bumper and a new range of 17-inch alloy wheels on either Sport or Sport+ modes.

New Renault Trafic
The infotainment system incorporates Apple CarPlay

As before there is a wide range of body lengths and heights to choose from, with short and long wheelbase vans available with either low or high roof heights. There’s also a long-wheelbase crew van to choose from too, which adds a set of rear seats. I.

Inside, the new Trafic is signified by a horizontal trim feature that stretches across the width of the cabin, while a new instrument panel gains chrome detailing. There are a series of storage areas within the cabin that contribute to 84 litres of cabin stowage space.

Folding the backrest of the middle seat reveals an A4-size work stand, while an eight-inch touchscreen display incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Regardless of specification, all Trafic models boast DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity.

A new range of assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and blind-spot warning is now available on the Trafic, too.

Three versions of the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine are available, bringing the option of either a six-speed manual or six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]