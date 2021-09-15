New Renault Trafic goes on sale from £25,200

Renault’s new Trafic has gone on sale priced from £25,100 plus VAT.

Incorporating a fresh new design, this latest Trafic builds on a best-selling package that has seen more than 2.2 million deliveries in 50 countries since 1980.

It now uses full LED lighting with C-shape daytime running lights, alongside a redesigned bumper and a new range of 17-inch alloy wheels on either Sport or Sport+ modes.

The infotainment system incorporates Apple CarPlay

As before there is a wide range of body lengths and heights to choose from, with short and long wheelbase vans available with either low or high roof heights. There's also a long-wheelbase crew van to choose from too, which adds a set of rear seats.

Inside, the new Trafic is signified by a horizontal trim feature that stretches across the width of the cabin, while a new instrument panel gains chrome detailing. There are a series of storage areas within the cabin that contribute to 84 litres of cabin stowage space.

Folding the backrest of the middle seat reveals an A4-size work stand, while an eight-inch touchscreen display incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Regardless of specification, all Trafic models boast DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity.

A new range of assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and blind-spot warning is now available on the Trafic, too.

Three versions of the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine are available, bringing the option of either a six-speed manual or six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.