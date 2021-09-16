Facelifted Ford Fiesta revealed with new styling and greater technology

Ford has unveiled an updated version of its best-selling Fiesta supermini, which sees the model gaining a bolder design and raft of new technology.

Consistently one of the UK’s most popular new cars, the latest seventh generation Fiesta hit showrooms in 2017, and though benefitting from the introduction Ford’s ‘EcoBoost Hybrid’ powertrains in 2020, the Fiesta now gets its first major update.

It will continue to be offered in three- and five-door bodystyles (the former now being a rarity in the supermini class), with design changes including a higher bonnet line and the Ford ‘blue oval’ badge moving from the bonnet lip to the grille. LED headlights are also now fitted as standard, while black surrounds for the rear lights aim to give the model a stealthier appearance.

The update brings a new ‘Mean Green’ paint colour as seen on the Puma ST

Each trim level also gets a slightly different grille, with the sporty-looking ST-Line trim featuring a new upper grille with a honeycomb finish, with the rugged Active version getting a wider front grille to assert its ‘crossover stance’. Various new alloy wheel designs are also available, along with two new colours – Boundless Blue and Beautiful berry. A new ‘Vignale pack’ is also offered to give selected versions a more prominent look.

In terms of technology, Matrix LED headlights are available for the first time and aim to maximise night-time visibility without dazzling other road users, while a new ‘Wrong Way Alert’ feature will warn drivers if they go through a no-entry sign without realising. Elsewhere, a ‘Local Hazard Information’ feature can also warn drivers of any dangers ahead in the road, while helping to provide live traffic updates for the satellite navigation.

a 12.3-inch digital dial setup is available on the Fiesta for the first time

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is also available on the Fiesta for the first time, following its appearance on models like the Puma and Kuga.

Ford has also tweaked its Fiesta ST hot hatch version, which benefits from new grey styling details and a bold ‘Mean Green’ paint finish – as seen on the latest Puma ST. Its turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine also sees its torque output raised from 290Nm to 320Nm, while other tweaks include new ‘Performance Seats’ that aim to offer greater support and comfort during ‘high performance driving’.

Roelant de Waard, general manager of passenger vehicles for Ford of Europe, said: “Moving with the times to set new standards for fun-to-drive, technology and efficiency has been a huge part of Fiesta’s enduring success.

“The new Fiesta is another big leap forward for the small car segment, and offers a model to suit every lifestyle.”

The updated Ford Fiesta is available to order now, with prices starting from £16,620. First deliveries are expected at the start of 2022.