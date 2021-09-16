Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

UK automotive fleet carbon emissions fall by 11.8 per cent year on year

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 10.26am
Generic stock pictures of the Astra assembly line at Vauxhall’s plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire. Picture date: Tuesday July 6, 2021.
Generic stock pictures of the Astra assembly line at Vauxhall’s plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire. Picture date: Tuesday July 6, 2021.

The UK’s automotive fleet posted its best-ever year for carbon emission reduction, according to a report released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The figures, released as part of the SMMT’s Sustainability Report, showed that average carbon emissions were reduced by a record-breaking 11.8 per cent in a single year.

It comes as firms increase the development of zero-emissions vehicles, with electric models accounting for more than one in 10 registrations during 2020 alone. There was also a 90 per cent increase in the number of plug-in hybrid vehicles, too.

At present, buyers in the UK have 130 plug-in – be that electric or plug-in hybrid – vehicles to choose from.

Last year the UK production of battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles rose to 18.8 per cent of all cars made, rising from 14.8 per cent in 2019. Battery-level vehicles increased their share from 3.4 per cent to 4.5 per cent, too.

Their production has been made more efficient, too. In fact, according to the SMMT’s data, these electrified vehicles are made more sustainably, with 14.2 per cent less energy and 36.8 per cent less water used than on an average vehicle compared with the turn of the millennium. Total combined waste to landfill was down 98.7 per cent, while CO2 equivalents per vehicle produced fell 36.5 per cent.

However, the coronavirus pandemic did impact production and, because of this, year-on-year energy, waste to landfill and water usage increased per vehicle by 11.2, 19.9 and 8.3 per cent respectively.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “The impact of the pandemic on a sector such as automotive, one which depends on global supply lines, strong consumer demand and a highly skilled workforce, was always going to be severe. As the latest Sustainability Report shows, economic and market growth stalled with many factories shuttered and retail closed.

“Yet the pandemic also proved the importance of the sector as it turned its capabilities to PPE and ventilator manufacture and assured the nation’s mobility through the continued servicing and repair of vehicles.

“Despite the adversity, the industry’s commitment and investment in zero emission vehicles remained undiminished, delivering the best-ever single year of fleet average carbon reduction. Much more needs to be done on this and so many other sustainability indicators, to which the sector looks to the Government to ensure the framework, incentives and infrastructure exist to enhance our competitiveness and deliver the sustainable future society demands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier