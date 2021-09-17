Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fiat introduces soft-top 500X

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.35am
The 500X has received a soft-top for the first time
Fiat has revealed the 500X Dolcevita – a soft-top version of the firm’s compact crossover.

Priced from £23,975 – with first deliveries expected later this year – the 500X Dolcevita incorporates a canvas soft top that can open in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 62mph.

Fiat 500X Dolcevita
The roof can be opened or closed in 15 seconds

The canvas is available in black, grey and red, too, while there are ten exterior body colours to choose from as well.

The 500X was updated earlier this year, bringing three distinct trim levels with different levels of equipment and features.

The Connect trim brings a seven-inch infotainment system with DAB radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as 17-inch alloys and blacked-out windows.

Fiat 500X Dolcevita
The roof gives driver and passengers a wind-in-your-hair experience

The Cross trim, meanwhile, has more of an off-road style appearance, with new seats finished with a camouflage-patterned centre section, while the exterior boasts 19-inch wheels. Automatic air conditioning and parking sensors are both included as standard, too.

Sport sits at the top of the 500X’s trims and brings black 19-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and black fabric sports seats. Automatic air conditioning and a matte titanium dashboard are included too.

There are two petrol engines available – a 1.0-litre and a larger 1.3-litre, both of which are available from launch.

