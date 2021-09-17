Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

Kia Sorento named UK’s best tow car

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.12am
The Kia Sorento has won an award for its towing abilities
Kia’s large Sorento SUV has been awarded tow car of the year, fending off models like the Volkswagen Passat Estate and BMW X5.

Awarded by What Car? and The Camping and Caravanning Club, the latest seven-seat Sorento – Kia’s flagship in the UK – was praised highly for its ‘huge breadth of abilities’. The model tested, fitted with a 2.2-litre turbodiesel – was initially named as the category winner for being able to tow 1,900kg plus and costing up to £50,000, before then being named as the overall winner.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “If you picture a Venn diagram with circles representing stability, performance, practicality and value, right in the middle, at the point where those circles overlap, sits the Sorento.

Tow car awards
The BMW X5 also scored highly

“It’s a reassuring car to tow with, pulling a big tourer with composure. And the Sorento can handle whatever it’s faced with because it has powerful brakes, the stability to cope with a sudden lane change, and four-wheel drive to help you make the most of its performance whatever the weather.

“The Sorento also has room for adults in all seven of its seats, and air vents for all three rows, while the many USB ports throughout its interior show that Kia understands how modern families keep themselves entertained on long journeys.”

Six other category winners were named, with the Seat Leon 1.0 eTSI winning the ‘up to 1,400kg’ category, while the Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI 150 scooped the ‘1,400kg to 1,549kg’ category.

Further up the rankings, the Seat Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 was handed the price in the ‘1,550 to 1,699kg’ class, while Volkswagen’s plug-in hybrid Passat Estate GTE is the ‘1,700 to 1,899kg’ category winner.

Other noticeable mentions go to the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor, which was named as the best electric tow car, while the Ford Ranger was ranked as the best pick-up for towing.

Forty models were assessed in 2021, with testers matching a car to caravans weighted to 85 per cent of the car’s kerb weight or its legal towing limit. High-speed stability, towing-friendly features and emergency braking were just some of the factors that went into picking the winners.

With the government recently announcing that motorists who passed their driving test after 1997 soon won’t need to take any additional qualifications to be able to tow larger caravans, there are likely to be more drivers than ever looking to tow. That said, no date has yet been announced for when these changes will take place.

