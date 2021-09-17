Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Digital driving licences to be introduced in post-Brexit transport changes

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.24am
Digital driving licences will be introduced as part of post-Brexit measures to make transport “fairer, greener and more efficient”, a Cabinet minister has announced (Yui Mok/PA)
Digital driving licences will be introduced as part of post-Brexit measures to make transport “fairer, greener and more efficient”, a Cabinet minister has announced (Yui Mok/PA)

Digital driving licences will be introduced as part of post-Brexit measures to make transport “fairer, greener and more efficient”, a Cabinet minister has announced.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter that online versions of provisional licences will be made available.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has committed to developing an app featuring the licences by 2024.

Provisional licences are required by people learning to drive.

Traditional physical plastic cards would continue to be available.

The PA news agency understands that if the rollout if successful then full driving licences could also be digitised.

A Department for Transport (DfT) source said that the Government was prevented from developing digital licences before Brexit due to EU law.

Mr Shapps said his department is also “bringing MOTs into the modern age”, which will involve introducing digital versions of booking systems and certificates.

He added: “This is a golden chance to shake off the bureaucracy, invest in our future, and realise our potential with world-leading transport that benefits all of Britain.”

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “These days the one thing drivers are most likely to have with them is their phone, so using it to carry their driver’s licence could be quite handy.

“The risk is that the more personal data we store on our phones the more tempting a target they become for thieves and hackers.”

In its strategic plan for 2021-2024, the DVLA said: “We will introduce a digital driving licence for provisional drivers and also start to build a customer account facility.

“This will ultimately give our customers personalised, easy and secure access to a range of services and allow them more choice in how they transact with us.

“Our services will be secure, scalable and resilient and we will continue to explore and expand the use of emerging technologies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier