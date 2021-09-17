Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Citroen e-C4 added to Onto electric car subscription service

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.57am
The e-C4 has been added to Onto’s subscription service
Citroen’s new electric e-C4 has been added to Onto’s all-inclusive car subscription service.

First launched in 2017, the subscription service provides only electric models. Since its launch in 2017, it has gained more than 3,000 members and has a wide line-up of electric models to choose from, including the Tesla Model 3 and the Audi e-tron.

Now, Citroen’s new EV has been added to the range. The partnership has provided 300 examples of the electric hatchback for users to access. Subscribers are able to change between electric models when they wish, while all maintenance and insurance are included as part of the monthly subscription. In addition, the service covers 1,000 miles per month and access to more than 11,000 electric charging points.

Citroen e-C4
The e-C4 has a range of over 200 miles

All examples of the e-C4 provided to Onto will come in top-spec Shine Plus trim level, which includes features such as LED headlights, a reversing camera and wireless smartphone charging.

With a 50kWh battery and a 134bhp electric motor, the e-C4 can travel for up to 217 miles on a single charge, while the batteries can be taken to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes when using a 100kW charger.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroën UK, said: “We’re thrilled that Onto is adding 300 new ë-C4s to its fleet – subscribers to the company’s service will love the ë-C4’s striking design and cosseting ride as well as the strong level of equipment on our bestselling ‘Shine Plus’ trim level.

“Citroën’s Advanced Comfort technology perfectly complements the electric powertrain for a serene driving experience that makes New ë-C4 a great choice for those looking for a practical, stylish and comfortable electric car.”

