Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Osprey announces introduction of 150 high-powered EV charging hubs

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 12.24pm
Thousands of Osprey chargers are being installed in the UK
Thousands of Osprey chargers are being installed in the UK

Osprey Charging will introduce 150 high-powered electric vehicle changing hubs across the UK over the next four years.

A total of 1,500 150-175kW rapid chargers will be installed at sites along A-roads and close to motorways.

Some £75 million is being spent on the rollout, which will use the latest technology from energy firm Kempower to host multiple rapid chargers at a single site without having to compromise on charging power.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The EV market is booming, with sales up over 117 per cent year-on-year and EV adoption continuing to grow exponentially. In less than nine years’ time, buying a new petrol or diesel car will be impossible, so it’s crucial that public charging infrastructure stays ahead of the curve.

“Through this rollout we will make charging anxiety a thing of the past. High-powered, multi-charger hubs will herald a new era of public EV charging – enabling mass EV adoption and a clean transport revolution.

“Our rollout of hubs across the country’s major transport routes will ensure drivers are supported with convenient, reliable, on-the-go charging, delivering the best possible consumer experience for UK motorists.”

Construction of four sites is already underway, with the first of the new hubs set to open in Wolverhampton next month. The building of the first 10 hubs will start before the end of the year, with the remainder due within the next four years.

Each hub will be located close to local amenities, with the first four hubs placed next to well-known coffee and food retailers.

Osprey chargers do not require a membership or subscription and can be accessed simply through contactless bank card or smartphone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier