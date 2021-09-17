Osprey announces introduction of 150 high-powered EV charging hubs

Osprey Charging will introduce 150 high-powered electric vehicle changing hubs across the UK over the next four years.

A total of 1,500 150-175kW rapid chargers will be installed at sites along A-roads and close to motorways.

Some £75 million is being spent on the rollout, which will use the latest technology from energy firm Kempower to host multiple rapid chargers at a single site without having to compromise on charging power.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The EV market is booming, with sales up over 117 per cent year-on-year and EV adoption continuing to grow exponentially. In less than nine years’ time, buying a new petrol or diesel car will be impossible, so it’s crucial that public charging infrastructure stays ahead of the curve.

The secret is out… we are in the process of rolling out 150 new charging hubs across the UK!Read more about our plans and where you can find our first few sites here https://t.co/ZDqgBC6DKK @KempowerOy @TritiumCharging pic.twitter.com/afyXc7JpCW — Osprey Charging (@OspreyCharging) September 17, 2021

“Through this rollout we will make charging anxiety a thing of the past. High-powered, multi-charger hubs will herald a new era of public EV charging – enabling mass EV adoption and a clean transport revolution.

“Our rollout of hubs across the country’s major transport routes will ensure drivers are supported with convenient, reliable, on-the-go charging, delivering the best possible consumer experience for UK motorists.”

Osprey upgrade and it’s a triple treat Thursday ⚡⚡⚡We've doubled the number of chargers at our @MarstonsPLC sites: The Caraway, Camarthen, SA312NG; Copper Pot, Liverpool, L337TT and Vikings Landing, Liverpool, L112BD.Find the locations via the Osprey App🤳 pic.twitter.com/TmFQgQiv9W — Osprey Charging (@OspreyCharging) September 16, 2021

Construction of four sites is already underway, with the first of the new hubs set to open in Wolverhampton next month. The building of the first 10 hubs will start before the end of the year, with the remainder due within the next four years.

Each hub will be located close to local amenities, with the first four hubs placed next to well-known coffee and food retailers.

Osprey chargers do not require a membership or subscription and can be accessed simply through contactless bank card or smartphone.