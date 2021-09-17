Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Used car values show no sign of slowing as prices rise 18.6 per cent

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 4.25pm
Demand for older used cars has continued to rise in June
Demand for older used cars has continued to rise in June

Used car prices have climbed by 18.6 per cent year-on-year, according to new data released by Auto Trader.

Crunching the numbers of all the cars currently advertised on the UK’s largest automotive classified site, the figures for the week commencing September 6 also showed a 1.2 per cent rise in prices on the previous week, and a 5.7 per cent increase on the week of April 12, when car showrooms physically reopened following the lifting of lockdowns.

Auto Trader says prices are being fuelled by the ‘dramatic increase in consumer demand’ and the worldwide supply issues affecting new car production, which is reflected in the time it’s taking for a car to sell on a forecourt. Last week, it took an average of 24 days for a dealer to sell a car, which is three days less than the 27-day August average.

The prices of certain used cars have also risen significantly, with some models jumping in price by almost 50 per cent year-on-year. A Jaguar XK was the model that had increased in price the most, with its average asking price of £27,155 representing a huge 49.6 per cent rise. Used Hyundai i30 prices also jumped by 36.6 per cent to £11,821, followed by the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was up 34.7 per cent to £21,717.

Auto Trader also says that such is the demand for used cars, that 11 per cent of nearly-new cars aged up to 12 months old are currently more expensive than their brand-new equivalents. For comparison, this figure was four per cent at the start of the year. Nearly-new Land Rover and Subaru models were also priced 30 per cent higher than brand-new models.

Commenting on the research, Auto Trader’s data and insights director, Richard Walker, said: “After months of continued acceleration, we’re seeing yet another record set for price growth rates fuelled by the unprecedented levels of consumer demand in the market.

“And whilst inflation, tax rises and the end of furlough do present potential future risks, there are a number of factors which give us confidence, not least the growth in motor transport levels, solid household finances, consumer confidence, and the increased appetite for car ownership seen in particular by the increasing mix of younger car buyers.

“This, coupled with the ongoing supply challenges in both new and used cars, means that we don’t see any reason for this growth to ease significantly anytime soon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier