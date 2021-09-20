The big winners at the Bonhams Goodwood Revival classic car sale

Over the weekend, Goodwood Revival made a comeback, with visitors from all over the world descending on the Sussex motor circuit in period-correct clothing to watch race cars from the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s do battle on track.

But the action was just as thrilling off the track, with the Bonhams Goodwood Revival Sale seeing some of the most sought after classic cars go under the hammer.

One of the big surprises of the show was a 1971 Iso Grifo, which sold for £345,000. Not only is that considerably higher than its £250,000 estimate, it’s above valuations expert Hagerty’s ‘concours condition’ price guide.

The Grifo was not in concours condition, requiring ‘a significant amount of recommissioning’. However, it did have an interesting history, being one of just three built in right-hand-drive specification and one of only a handful with a 7.4-litre Can-Am engine from the factory.

Another highlight was a 1931 Bentley 4-Litre, fitted with a two-seater body and an 8.0-litre engine. Its extensive competition history contributed to keen interest in the car, which sold for £603,000 – more than double its low estimate.

It wasn’t just classic and vintage models making waves at the Revival. A 1993 Jaguar XJ220 with just 400 miles on the clock sold for £460,000, which Hagerty believes is a record for this model.

A Jaguar XJ220 at the Bonhams Goodwood Revival Sale. (Bonhams)

However, these unexpected hits contrasted with some unexpected lows. The auction’s cover stars – a group of four works 2-Litre low-chassis Lagondas – didn’t draw much interest, with only one selling for £178,250.

The others didn’t hit their reserve, while the most interesting – a Le Mans competitor with an estimate of up to £400,000 – only saw bids up to £190,000.

The Bonhams Goodwood Revival Sale saw total sales just shy of £10 million, with the average price of a vehicle being £172,134. That made it outsell the last auction in 2019, which hit £8.6m.

However, it marks a downwards trend in overall sales in recent years, being only the second time the total has been below £10m since 2012.