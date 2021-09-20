Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The big winners at the Bonhams Goodwood Revival classic car sale

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 11.40am
(Bonhams)
(Bonhams)

Over the weekend, Goodwood Revival made a comeback, with visitors from all over the world descending on the Sussex motor circuit in period-correct clothing to watch race cars from the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s do battle on track.

But the action was just as thrilling off the track, with the Bonhams Goodwood Revival Sale seeing some of the most sought after classic cars go under the hammer.

One of the big surprises of the show was a 1971 Iso Grifo, which sold for £345,000. Not only is that considerably higher than its £250,000 estimate, it’s above valuations expert Hagerty’s ‘concours condition’ price guide.

The Grifo was not in concours condition, requiring ‘a significant amount of recommissioning’. However, it did have an interesting history, being one of just three built in right-hand-drive specification and one of only a handful with a 7.4-litre Can-Am engine from the factory.

Another highlight was a 1931 Bentley 4-Litre, fitted with a two-seater body and an 8.0-litre engine. Its extensive competition history contributed to keen interest in the car, which sold for £603,000 – more than double its low estimate.

It wasn’t just classic and vintage models making waves at the Revival. A 1993 Jaguar XJ220 with just 400 miles on the clock sold for £460,000, which Hagerty believes is a record for this model.

Jaguar XJ220
A Jaguar XJ220 at the Bonhams Goodwood Revival Sale. (Bonhams)

However, these unexpected hits contrasted with some unexpected lows. The auction’s cover stars – a group of four works 2-Litre low-chassis Lagondas – didn’t draw much interest, with only one selling for £178,250.

The others didn’t hit their reserve, while the most interesting – a Le Mans competitor with an estimate of up to £400,000 – only saw bids up to £190,000.

The Bonhams Goodwood Revival Sale saw total sales just shy of £10 million, with the average price of a vehicle being £172,134. That made it outsell the last auction in 2019, which hit £8.6m.

However, it marks a downwards trend in overall sales in recent years, being only the second time the total has been below £10m since 2012.

