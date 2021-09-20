Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Maserati MC20 wins 2021 Product Design of the Year

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 1.28pm
(Maserati)
(Maserati)

The Maserati MC20 has taken the overall win in the European Product Design Award 2021, being crowned Product Design of the Year.

The Italian supercar also took top honours in the Transportation/Auto/Truck/Mobile Home and Transportation/Other Transportation Design categories.

Sporting a sleek silhouette with sweeping curves from front to rear, coupled with sharper lines up front in the lower bumper, where air flow is directed through the car to cool mechanical parts.

Maserati MC20
(Maserati)

At the rear it has narrow tail lights that extend past the edges of the car and a prominent rear diffuser. Its party piece is the butterfly door design that commands attention whenever opened, but is also said to be functional as it allows for more cabin space.

The awards receive thousands of submissions with a jury panel selecting ‘the most aesthetically exciting, functional, and innovative products’.

Klaus Busse, Maserati head of design, said: “Our mission was to design a car that would be remembered in the future as the model that launched the Maserati New Era. And I think we’ve achieved our goal with MC20.

Maserati MC20
(Maserati)

“We are honoured to receive this coveted accolade, which recognises the work of an entire team, who have made a whole-hearted commitment to this unique project.”

The MC20 is powered by a V6 engine that makes 621bhp and can catapult the car from 0-60mph in about 2.7 seconds and on to a top speed of over 200mph.

There is a huge number of categories in the European Product Design Awards, with other winners this year including the Waldwiesel, the world’s first 3D-printed e-bike, a machine that improves the efficiency of solar panel parks, and a communication device for ‘locked-in patients’ that lets them convert eye movements to voice.

