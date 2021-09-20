Maserati MC20 wins 2021 Product Design of the Year

The Maserati MC20 has taken the overall win in the European Product Design Award 2021, being crowned Product Design of the Year.

The Italian supercar also took top honours in the Transportation/Auto/Truck/Mobile Home and Transportation/Other Transportation Design categories.

Sporting a sleek silhouette with sweeping curves from front to rear, coupled with sharper lines up front in the lower bumper, where air flow is directed through the car to cool mechanical parts.

(Maserati)

At the rear it has narrow tail lights that extend past the edges of the car and a prominent rear diffuser. Its party piece is the butterfly door design that commands attention whenever opened, but is also said to be functional as it allows for more cabin space.

The awards receive thousands of submissions with a jury panel selecting ‘the most aesthetically exciting, functional, and innovative products’.

Klaus Busse, Maserati head of design, said: “Our mission was to design a car that would be remembered in the future as the model that launched the Maserati New Era. And I think we’ve achieved our goal with MC20.

(Maserati)

“We are honoured to receive this coveted accolade, which recognises the work of an entire team, who have made a whole-hearted commitment to this unique project.”

The MC20 is powered by a V6 engine that makes 621bhp and can catapult the car from 0-60mph in about 2.7 seconds and on to a top speed of over 200mph.

There is a huge number of categories in the European Product Design Awards, with other winners this year including the Waldwiesel, the world’s first 3D-printed e-bike, a machine that improves the efficiency of solar panel parks, and a communication device for ‘locked-in patients’ that lets them convert eye movements to voice.