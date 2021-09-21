Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

The ‘innovative new lightweight EV’ platform that will underpin future Lotus sports cars detailed

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 11.32am
(Lotus)
(Lotus)

Lightweight sports car manufacturer Lotus recently revealed plans for a family of electric vehicles – and now it has detailed the platform that will underpin the sports car in the group.

It has been developed through Project LEVA (Lightweight Electric Vehicle Architecture), which is a research programme developing lightweight platforms for next-generation EVs.

Today’s announcement is the ‘blueprint’ for construction of the firm’s zero-emission sports cars going forward. To give an idea of the weight savings that have been achieved, Lotus says the rear structure is 37 per cent lighter than that found on the recently revealed Emira V6.

Lotus Evija
The Lotus Evija was the firm’s first electric performance car. (Lotus)

The structure is said to be highly adaptable to underpin EVs with a variety of layouts, wheelbase lengths, battery sizes and configurations. Lotus says its innovation comes from the fact the platform can support both ‘chest’ and ‘slab’ battery configurations.

The chest layout sees batteries stacked behind the front seats in a similar fashion to a mid-mounted combustion engine, making it ideal for sports cars and supercars. The slab layout sees the batteries laid flat beneath the cabin, which is better for practical-focused vehicles such as SUVs.

As well as underpinning Lotus sports cars, Lotus Engineering will be able to commercialise the platform for third parties to use.

Project LEVA was led by Richard Rackham, who is head of vehicle concepts at Lotus and is best-known for his work on the extruded aluminium architecture of the iconic Lotus Elise 25 years ago.

Speaking about the new platform, he said: “Project LEVA is as revolutionary now as the Elise architecture was in 1996.

“In true Lotus spirit, significant weight savings have been achieved throughout, with a focus on ultimate performance, efficiency and safety being engineered into the structure from the outset – for example, by utilising the vehicle structure as the battery enclosure, having an integrated EDU, eliminating bolt-on subframes and optimising the multi-link suspension components.”

Funding for the project came in part from the Advanced Route to Market Demonstrator programme from the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

