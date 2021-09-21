Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Classic car enthusiasts urged to embrace environmental challenge to keep hobby alive

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 1.34pm
(Tim Scott)
(Tim Scott)

The classic car sector must embrace the environmental challenges ahead in order for the hobby to thrive.

Garry Wilson, the new CEO of the Historic and Classic Vehicles Alliance (HCVA), a non-profit organisation protecting classic car enthusiasm, said the sector had to embrace change as well as highlighting how it’s already environmentally friendly.

The 58-year-old said: “A big part of the job will be making sure the sector has a share of the voice as part of the UK automotive industry and heritage sector.

“I think we need to embrace the environmental challenge and work with legislators to identify solutions – while at the same time demonstrating very clearly the environmental credentials of the classic movement.”

Wilson wants to collaborate with other classic car groups as well as mainstream car makers ‘to achieve sustainable results’.

He has been working on electrification in the automotive industry for the past seven years and wants to find a way for EVs and combustion-engined vehicles to co-exist. One way this could happen is through the use of synthetic fuels.

The classic car industry is facing numerous issues in the near and distant future. For example, the introduction of E10 petrol, which has a higher ethanol content than traditional petrol, is not compatible with classic cars.

E5 is still being used in premium fuel pumps, but this means running classics is now more expensive. It’s also unclear how long E5 will remain on forecourts.

The HCVA was founded in May and campaigns on behalf of individuals and companies in the classic car sector.

It says the industry is worth £18.3 billion in trade each year, with the British classics fleet worth over £12bn and generating close to £3bn in tax each year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]