Triumph releases limited-edition Tiger 900 Bond Edition

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 2.08pm
The 900 Bond Edition gets a blacked-out look
Triumph has created a new limited-edition motorcycle inspired by one used in the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

Called the Tiger 900 Bond Edition, it takes direct influence from the Tiger 900 used in a series of action sequences in the new 007 movie.

Lee Morrison, No Time To Die stunt coordinator, said: “The Tiger 900 is the most confidence-inspiring bike, it allows you to really push the ride as far as you want, you can take as many liberties as you want; stand up sideways drifting in third gear, slow wheelie it, slide it Supermoto-style. I honestly think it’s one of the best bikes I’ve ever ridden, it’s fantastic.”

Tiger 900 Bond Edition
Each bike gets its own unique number

Limited to just 250 examples – with each individually numbered and accompanied by a signed certificate of authenticity – the Tiger 900 Bond Edition receives a matt black paint scheme and 007 graphics, as well as a billet-machined handlebar clamp.

A blacked-out styling package brings a black finish to the frame, headlight finishers, side panels and sump guard – among other components – giving the bike an understated look.

Each bike gets a unique 007-theme startup animation on the screen, while the heated rider and pillion seat receives special Bond Edition branding. Prices for the Tiger 900 Bond Edition start from £16,500.

To enhance the Tiger’s go-anywhere abilities, the Bond Edition also wears Michelin Anakee Wild off-road tyres, though factory fitted Bridgestone Battlax tyres are also included. An Arrow Silencer with a lightweight brushed stainless steel body and carbon end cap is also included.

