Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda reveals ultra-exclusive Enyaq iV Founders Edition

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 3.03pm
(Skoda)
(Skoda)

Skoda has revealed a new Founders Edition of the Enyaq iV electric SUV, designed to celebrate the start of the firm’s new era of electrified vehicles.

It pays homage to the firm’s founders, Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, and will see 1,895 examples built – with just 50 coming to the UK.

The Founders Edition models get a high specification, including black 21-inch alloy wheels and a choice of Black Magic or Arctic Silver paint jobs. The front grille is a ‘Crystal Face’ and incorporates 130 LEDs in 18 vertical strips, while a sports front and rear lips are also fitted.

Skoda Enyaq iV
(Skoda)

There are a variety of gloss black parts, including the roof rails, frames of the windows and grille, rear diffuser and rear apron, and a special Founders Edition badge will be added to the front wings. A similar plaque is fitted to the steering wheel with the car’s build number on it.

Elsewhere inside, Founders Edition models get the Suite Design Selection pack with piano black strips, black leather seat upholstery and brown accents. The interior specification is completed by black headlining, a heated leather steering wheel, aluminium pedals and tinted rear windows.

Extra equipment on top of the regular ‘80’ model includes drive mode select, progressive steering, keyless entry and start, and wireless charging for mobile phones.

This model comes with a 82kWh battery and has 125kW charging capacity as standard, meaning a 0-80 per cent charge takes around 38 minutes, or 13 hours via a 7kW wallbox. Based on the ‘80’ model, it has a 198bhp electric motor and a range of 331 miles.

The Skoda Enyaq iV Founders Edition is priced from £46,725.

