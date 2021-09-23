Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
All electric Volvos will be leather-free ‘as part of animal welfare ambitions’

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.52am
(Volvo)
(Volvo)

Volvo Cars says it is taking ‘an ethical stand for animal welfare’ by committing to not using leather in any of its fully electric vehicles.

The Swedish firm is launching a completely new family of pure electric vehicles and aims to only offer EVs by 2030, all of which will be leather-free.

By 2025, Volvo wants 25 per cent of the material in its cars to come from recycled and bio-based content, and wants its immediate suppliers to use 100 per cent renewable energy by the same date.

Nordico materials
Volvo has developed a sustainable interior material called Nordico. (Volvo)

As part of this, the firm is working to find high-quality, sustainable sources for many of the materials used in the car industry.

Volvo says the move is in part down to concerns about the negative environmental impacts of cattle farming, including deforestation.

Stuart Templar, director of global sustainability at Volvo, said: “Being a progressive car maker means we need to address all areas of sustainability, not just CO2 emissions.

“Responsible sourcing is an important part of that work, including respect for animal welfare. Going leather-free inside our pure electric cars is a good next step towards addressing this issue.”

Instead of leather, Volvo will offer alternatives such as Nordico. Developed by the firm, it is made from recycled material such as PET bottles, bio-attributed material from sustainable forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from the wine industry.

It is also looking to reduce the use of residual products from livestock production in plastics, rubber, lubricants and adhesives. In its statement, Volvo said: “By aiming to actively replace these materials as much as possible, Volvo Cars takes a strong and ethical position to do what it can to help stop animal harm, by contributing to a reduced demand for these materials containing animal products.”

