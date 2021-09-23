Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Suzuki unveils new GSX-S1000GT

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 2.35pm
The GT aims to provide a comfortable ride for both rider and passenger
The GT aims to provide a comfortable ride for both rider and passenger

Suzuki has introduced a new sports tourer motorcycle – the GSX-S1000GT.

Essentially a touring version of its recently updated GSX-S1000, the GT brings additional touring features which enable it to cover big distances in great comfort.

The riding position is more upright, for one, while a screen and extra bodywork over the regular S-1000 help to deflect the wind. The seat is well-cushioned and accompanied by a more comfortable pillion section, while optional hard luggage is capable of carrying two full-face helmets.

GSX-S1000GT
Additional plastics help to reduce the impact of the wind

Also included is a five-mode traction control system that can adapt the bike’s settings depending on the conditions and whether the rider is alone or travelling with a passenger. The GT also includes a cruise control system, which allows riders to set their desired speed and let go of the throttle.

A 6.5-inch TFT display showcases all key information such as speed and fuel levels, while the rider’s smartphone can be paired up to the system via Suzuki’s mySPIN app.

Suzuki GSX-S1000GT
A large screen gives access to a host of functions

The bike’s design incorporates a pair of horizontally arranged LED headlights, a new mirror design and side-mounted indicators. It’s also available in one of three colours – Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Reflective Blue and Glass Sparkle Black.

The GT gets KYB suspension and Brembo brakes alongside 43mm upside-down manually adjustable forks. Cast aluminium six-spoke wheels are included as well as Dunlop Roadsport 2 tyres.

The new GSX-S1000GT is due in Suzuki dealerships this November, with prices starting from £11,599.

