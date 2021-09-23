Suzuki unveils new GSX-S1000GT

Suzuki has introduced a new sports tourer motorcycle – the GSX-S1000GT.
Essentially a touring version of its recently updated GSX-S1000, the GT brings additional touring features which enable it to cover big distances in great comfort.
The riding position is more upright, for one, while a screen and extra bodywork over the regular S-1000 help to deflect the wind. The seat is well-cushioned and accompanied by a more comfortable pillion section, while optional hard luggage is capable of carrying two full-face helmets.
Also included is a five-mode traction control system that can adapt the bike’s settings depending on the conditions and whether the rider is alone or travelling with a passenger. The GT also includes a cruise control system, which allows riders to set their desired speed and let go of the throttle.
A 6.5-inch TFT display showcases all key information such as speed and fuel levels, while the rider’s smartphone can be paired up to the system via Suzuki’s mySPIN app.
The bike’s design incorporates a pair of horizontally arranged LED headlights, a new mirror design and side-mounted indicators. It’s also available in one of three colours – Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Reflective Blue and Glass Sparkle Black.
The GT gets KYB suspension and Brembo brakes alongside 43mm upside-down manually adjustable forks. Cast aluminium six-spoke wheels are included as well as Dunlop Roadsport 2 tyres.
The new GSX-S1000GT is due in Suzuki dealerships this November, with prices starting from £11,599.