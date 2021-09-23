Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The new MG Maze concept has wild styling and gamifies urban adventuring

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.44pm
(MG)
(MG)

MG has revealed a wild new concept car designed for inner-city driving for the digital-first generation.

Called MG Maze, the compact two-seater is said to ‘explore a vision of future mobility’.

It has been designed by SAIC Design Advanced London, the UK-based design studio of MG’s Chinese owners. The Maze has the tagline ‘Get Out & Play’ and brings together the concepts of real world mobility and gaming.

The idea behind the Maze is a response to the global pandemic, which has forced many of us to stay at home for prolonged periods, rarely venturing further afield than our home regions.

MG Maze
(MG)

To encourage people back out into their environments, it essentially gamifies urban travel, by creating achievements that can be unlocked by visiting ‘digital street art’ located at landmarks such as local structures and buildings.

The Maze is a fantasy concept rather than an actual window into the future of MG’s model line-up, so details about its powertrain and mechanical make-up are thin on the ground.

However, it is said to be capable of ‘the utmost agility and functionality in busy urban environments’ while also featuring the latest technology.

The exterior body is a transparent shell, said to emulate the design of high-end gaming PCs that show off the intricate circuitry inside. In this instance, the shell exposes the cabin and mechanical aspects such as the suspension.

MG Maze
(MG)

It’s inside where the fantastical features really take off, though, with floating seats and infotainment displays, while the car is controlled by the user’s smartphone rather than a wheel.

Carl Gotham, Advanced Design Director at SAIC London, said: “With Maze we wanted to consider what the future of a car community might look like, building from MG’s fan base and following. The move to digital is unstoppable, so we wanted to create a concept that connected this digital realm to the physical one that gives us the real joy in driving.

“Exploring the idea of ‘mobile gaming’, we used MAZE as a platform for people to get out and rediscover their environment in a new and relevant way, opening up new experiences with their city.”

