The first eight Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ have rolled off the production line

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 12.54pm
(Bugatti)
(Bugatti)

Two years after the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ made headlines by breaking through the 300mph barrier, the first production versions of the car are ready to be delivered.

The French firm adapted its hypercar to break through the incredible speed barrier, registering 304.773mph, later announcing it would build 30 examples to sell to the public.

Now, the firm has revealed images of the first eight examples rolling off the production line at the firm’s Molsheim factory in France.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+
(Bugatti)

The 8.0-litre W16 engine has been modified to have a massive 1,578bhp output, which is about 100bhp up on the regular Chiron. Upgrades include a new thermal management system for the gearbox and engine, as well as software upgrades for various components.

However, hitting such speeds is about more than just raw power, it’s about managing airflow over the vehicle and reducing drag.

One key way this has been achieved is the ‘longtail’ rear end, which extends the body by 25cm. This means the bodywork affects the airflow for longer, reducing aerodynamic stall by 40 per cent.

There are also air curtains and outlets in the bodywork designed to disperse excess air pressure to the car’s sides, which is then guided away from the wheel arches to reduce drag.

The bodywork is made from exposed carbon-fibre, with an orange stripe running through the centre. Carbon-fibre is even used for the engine cover and windscreen wiper, while the wheels are made from light and strong magnesium, finished in a bespoke colour called Nocturne.

Just 30 examples are being built, with all already sold at a starting price of €3.5 million (almost £3m).

