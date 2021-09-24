Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota Proace City compact van gets equipment and powertrain updates for 2022

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 1.44pm
Toyota Proace City compact van gets equipment and powertrain updates for 2022
(Toyota)

The Toyota Proace City compact van range is being expanded for 2022, gaining a new trim level and a more powerful engine.

The new trim will sit at the top of the range. Called Design, it comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers, satellite navigation and an alarm as standard.

It also gets Toyota’s Safety Sense driver assistance features, which includes a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, road sign assist, and driver fatigue alert.

At launch, it will only have a 1.5-litre, 99bhp diesel engine in standard wheelbase form, but from spring 2022 a 128bhp version will be available. This can be ordered now, with deliveries expected to begin in March.

Prices for this new trim start at £23,384 for commercial buyers, increasing to £24,259 for the more powerful engine.

This marks an increase on the entry level Active price of £19,718 for the standard wheelbase. The Icon trim starts at £21,468 with a standard wheelbase or £22,093 for the longer wheelbase. These trims are only available with the 99bhp engine, with the 75bhp option being removed from the range.

Included in the price is a three-year/60,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty. This can be extended automatically up to 10 years/100,000 miles if the vehicle is serviced annually at an authorised Toyota dealer.

Furthermore, all Toyota Professional models get five years’ roadside assistance included.

The Proace City was introduced in 2020. It has a towing capacity up to 1,500kg and a payload limit of 1,000kg. The range will be expanded again next year with the introduction of an electric version, which will have 134bhp.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier