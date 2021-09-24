Toyota Proace City compact van gets equipment and powertrain updates for 2022

The Toyota Proace City compact van range is being expanded for 2022, gaining a new trim level and a more powerful engine.

The new trim will sit at the top of the range. Called Design, it comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers, satellite navigation and an alarm as standard.

It also gets Toyota’s Safety Sense driver assistance features, which includes a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, road sign assist, and driver fatigue alert.

At launch, it will only have a 1.5-litre, 99bhp diesel engine in standard wheelbase form, but from spring 2022 a 128bhp version will be available. This can be ordered now, with deliveries expected to begin in March.

Prices for this new trim start at £23,384 for commercial buyers, increasing to £24,259 for the more powerful engine.

This marks an increase on the entry level Active price of £19,718 for the standard wheelbase. The Icon trim starts at £21,468 with a standard wheelbase or £22,093 for the longer wheelbase. These trims are only available with the 99bhp engine, with the 75bhp option being removed from the range.

Included in the price is a three-year/60,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty. This can be extended automatically up to 10 years/100,000 miles if the vehicle is serviced annually at an authorised Toyota dealer.

Furthermore, all Toyota Professional models get five years’ roadside assistance included.

The Proace City was introduced in 2020. It has a towing capacity up to 1,500kg and a payload limit of 1,000kg. The range will be expanded again next year with the introduction of an electric version, which will have 134bhp.