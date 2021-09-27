Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nissan expands commercial vehicle range with Townstar

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 10.30am
The new Townstar is available with both petrol and electric powertrains

Nissan has unveiled the latest addition to its commercial vehicle range in the form of the new Townstar.

Furthering the firm’s electrification plans, the Townstar is available with either a petrol or electric powertrain.

The former utilises a 1.3-litre petrol engine bringing 128bhp and 240Nm of torque. The electric version, meanwhile, uses a 44kWh battery linked to a 90kW electric motor. Nissan says that the setup is capable of returning up to 177 miles per charge, with a 0-80 per cent charge taking 42 minutes via rapid CCS charging. These figures, however, are pending homologation so could change slightly for the production model.

Nissan Townstar
The interior features a large central screen

Wearing Nissan’s new badge and underpinned by the Alliance CMF-C platform – which is also used by the new Renault Kangoo – the Townstar’s design incorporates standard LED headlights and an aerodynamic front ‘shield’. Petrol versions, meanwhile, get an interlocking-style grille.

Capable of transporting two Euro pallets and up to 800kg of cargo, the Townstar can also tow up to 1,500kg with either powertrain. Sliding side doors give easy access to the van’s load area, while at the rear the doors split 60/40.

All Townstar models also benefit from Nissan’s ProPilot driver assistance system, which is capable of automatically slowing the vehicle down if it detects traffic ahead. It can also keep the vehicle centred in the lane, even around ‘gentle’ bends.

Inside, there’s an eight-inch touchscreen combined with a 10-inch digital display ahead of the driver. Features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available too, according to Nissan.

Nissan is expected to announce further details about the Townstar – including pricing and specification – shortly.

