Nissan expands commercial vehicle range with Townstar

Nissan has unveiled the latest addition to its commercial vehicle range in the form of the new Townstar.

Furthering the firm’s electrification plans, the Townstar is available with either a petrol or electric powertrain.

The former utilises a 1.3-litre petrol engine bringing 128bhp and 240Nm of torque. The electric version, meanwhile, uses a 44kWh battery linked to a 90kW electric motor. Nissan says that the setup is capable of returning up to 177 miles per charge, with a 0-80 per cent charge taking 42 minutes via rapid CCS charging. These figures, however, are pending homologation so could change slightly for the production model.

The interior features a large central screen

Wearing Nissan’s new badge and underpinned by the Alliance CMF-C platform – which is also used by the new Renault Kangoo – the Townstar’s design incorporates standard LED headlights and an aerodynamic front ‘shield’. Petrol versions, meanwhile, get an interlocking-style grille.

Capable of transporting two Euro pallets and up to 800kg of cargo, the Townstar can also tow up to 1,500kg with either powertrain. Sliding side doors give easy access to the van’s load area, while at the rear the doors split 60/40.

All Townstar models also benefit from Nissan’s ProPilot driver assistance system, which is capable of automatically slowing the vehicle down if it detects traffic ahead. It can also keep the vehicle centred in the lane, even around ‘gentle’ bends.

Inside, there’s an eight-inch touchscreen combined with a 10-inch digital display ahead of the driver. Features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available too, according to Nissan.

Nissan is expected to announce further details about the Townstar – including pricing and specification – shortly.