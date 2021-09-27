Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alvis completes first post-war continuation model

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 12.31pm
The model took two years to complete
The model took two years to complete

Alvis has unveiled its first completed post-war continuation model.

The creation of the Graber Super Coupe was hampered by delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. In all, the model took two years to build.

Due to be shipped to Japan, the Super Coupe is one of six models offered as part of the Continuation Series with both pre- and post-war cars included. Though utilising classic designs and many original parts, the new models get modern touches such as air conditioning and are fully compliant to be used on the public road.

This particular car uses an old stock of chassis and engine blocks which were carefully stored by Alvis since its Coventry factory closed in 1967. At that time, all of the factory’s parts and racking systems were moved to Kenilworth – which is where this particular car was assembled.

Thanks to the addition of fuel injection, the car now produces 172bhp – up 42bhp on the original model from 1960. Alvis claims that the Super Coupe will manage 0-60mph in 8.9 seconds.

“Seeing the Graber Super Coupé leave the works at Kenilworth for the first time was a huge moment for all of us at The Alvis Car Company,” said managing director Alan Stote. “So much hard work has gone into producing it by our staff over the past two years, that it’s almost sad to see it leave.

Alvis Continuation
Each car features modern touches such as air conditioning

“The all-aluminium bodywork looks stunning up close, the engine runs faultlessly and the handcrafted interior is both comfortable and stylish. As a complete package, this Graber serves as a reminder that our manufacturing processes, which haven’t changed at Alvis since the early 20th century, still produce a product of the highest quality. And unlike so many continuation cars, we have ensured this can be enjoyed on the road.”

With this model now completed, Alvis is now working on the creation of its first Continuation series Graber Cabriolet and a Lancefield pre-war 4.3 chassis car.

Alvis cars first starting manufacturing cars in Coventry in 1920. It became the first car manufacturer to design and race a front-wheel-drive model in 1925, seeing first and second in class places at Le Mans a year later. In 1968 the passenger car division of Alvis moved to Kenilworth.

Prices for pre-war Continuation Series models start at £295,000, with the Graber Super Coupe starting at £323,000.

