Alvis completes first post-war continuation model

Alvis has unveiled its first completed post-war continuation model.

The creation of the Graber Super Coupe was hampered by delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. In all, the model took two years to build.

Due to be shipped to Japan, the Super Coupe is one of six models offered as part of the Continuation Series with both pre- and post-war cars included. Though utilising classic designs and many original parts, the new models get modern touches such as air conditioning and are fully compliant to be used on the public road.

This particular car uses an old stock of chassis and engine blocks which were carefully stored by Alvis since its Coventry factory closed in 1967. At that time, all of the factory’s parts and racking systems were moved to Kenilworth – which is where this particular car was assembled.

After two years of work, here it is, the first Continuation Series Graber Super Coupé! 😍 Thoughts?#Alvis #ContinuationSeries pic.twitter.com/xyy7s2ZOwg — The Alvis Car Company (@AlvisCarCompany) September 27, 2021

Thanks to the addition of fuel injection, the car now produces 172bhp – up 42bhp on the original model from 1960. Alvis claims that the Super Coupe will manage 0-60mph in 8.9 seconds.

“Seeing the Graber Super Coupé leave the works at Kenilworth for the first time was a huge moment for all of us at The Alvis Car Company,” said managing director Alan Stote. “So much hard work has gone into producing it by our staff over the past two years, that it’s almost sad to see it leave.

“The all-aluminium bodywork looks stunning up close, the engine runs faultlessly and the handcrafted interior is both comfortable and stylish. As a complete package, this Graber serves as a reminder that our manufacturing processes, which haven’t changed at Alvis since the early 20th century, still produce a product of the highest quality. And unlike so many continuation cars, we have ensured this can be enjoyed on the road.”

With this model now completed, Alvis is now working on the creation of its first Continuation series Graber Cabriolet and a Lancefield pre-war 4.3 chassis car.

Alvis cars first starting manufacturing cars in Coventry in 1920. It became the first car manufacturer to design and race a front-wheel-drive model in 1925, seeing first and second in class places at Le Mans a year later. In 1968 the passenger car division of Alvis moved to Kenilworth.

Prices for pre-war Continuation Series models start at £295,000, with the Graber Super Coupe starting at £323,000.