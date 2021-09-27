Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Electric vehicle enquiries surge amid fuel crisis

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 4.15pm
File photo dated 5/3/2021 of an electric car being charged. Electric car owners should be incentivised to recharge batteries “little but often” to avoid blackouts, according to MPs. A report by the Commons Transport Select Committee called for pricing to be used to change drivers’ charging habits to ensure the growing demand for electricity can be met. Issue date: Wednesday July 28, 2021.
File photo dated 5/3/2021 of an electric car being charged. Electric car owners should be incentivised to recharge batteries “little but often” to avoid blackouts, according to MPs. A report by the Commons Transport Select Committee called for pricing to be used to change drivers’ charging habits to ensure the growing demand for electricity can be met. Issue date: Wednesday July 28, 2021.

The UK’s fuel supply crisis has seen huge increases in the number of people looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle.

Data from car marketplace carwow has shown that searches increased by 56 per cent on Sunday (September 26) alone.

Searches for EVs on the site increased by 28 per cent on Friday, September 24 compared with the previous week, and 43 per cent on Saturday.

Sepi Arani, director of trade at carwow, said: “The fuel supply crisis and the scenes of panic at the pumps could prove to be the most influential switching event ever, with more people than ever considering switching to electric.

“The levels of demand for EVs through carwow this weekend have been completely unprecedented and are genuine proof that ​more people want to make the switch.

“After a weekend of queuing, frustration and hysteria, having the option to charge your vehicle from the comfort of your own home, or from a public charging point, seems like bliss for more and more people.”

Carwow has also revealed the new electric vehicle models that are available to purchase in the shortest amount of time, going against current concerns surrounding vehicle availability. These include the Tesla Model 3, Jaguar I-Pace and the Vauxhall Corsa-e.

Arani added: “What’s more, with second-hand car prices rocketing, there’s really never been a better time to sell your car and make the switch to electric – you’ll get a great price for your current vehicle, you’ll be more than ready for the NetZero changes that are inevitably coming, and you’ll never have to worry about a fuel shortage again.

“We’ve also seen a huge spike – 94 per cent compared to last week – of people researching EV ownership and reviewing our electric vehicles advice hub, researching the range of vehicles, finding out about home charging and searching for their local charging points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier