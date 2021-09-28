Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rolls-Royce hints at ‘historic’ electric vehicle announcement

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 10.37am
(Rolls-Royce)
(Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce says a ‘historic announcement’ is coming from the luxury firm this week, and strongly suggested it could be related to electric vehicles.

In a press release, the British luxury firm said an announcement was coming, before going on to discuss the future of electric vehicles and the company’s history with the technology.

The British luxury firm has previously said it would introduce an electric vehicle by 2030, but now says this could happen ‘sooner than many thought possible’.

Discussing the firm’s plans to introduce an EV, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: “In this ground-breaking endeavour, we are drawing on a remarkable heritage, unique in our industry. Our founders and those who worked alongside them in the marque’s formative years were all important pioneers of electric power, as well as their era’s leading experts in automotive engineering.

“As we herald a new electric future at Rolls-Royce, I am proud and humbled to share their inspiring stories, which have never been told in one place before, and shine a fresh and fascinating light on our company’s earliest days.”

Rolls-Royce points to the invention of the car, noting that in the early 1900s, electric and internal combustion engine vehicles were common. However, the same issues facing their adoption today – limited range and lack of charging infrastructure – saw combustion engines take over.

Rolls-Royce Vision Concept
(Rolls-Royce)

Interestingly, Charles Rolls, the company’s co-founder, was quoted as saying something that could be true of electric vehicles today. In April 1900, he told Motor-Car Journal: “The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration, and they should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged.

“But for now, I do not anticipate that they will be very serviceable – at least for many years to come.”

Over 120 years, many of those issues are being addressed, with car makers now transitioning to electric propulsion.

Rolls-Royce’s announcement will happen at 1pm on September 29.

