Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Quarter of van drivers report break-ins as overnight tool theft soars

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 1.07pm
(VWCV)
(VWCV)

Over a quarter of van drivers have had tools stolen from their van in the past 12 months, according to new research.

A study by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) found 27 per cent had reported a theft, with 57 per cent saying they regularly leave tools in their vehicles overnight.

Despite taking this risk, 31 per cent do not protect their equipment with extra alarms, secondary locks, or vehicle trackers.

In the study of 1,000 UK van drivers, it was uncovered that London was the tool theft hotspot, with 55 per cent of tradespeople reporting theft in the past year, followed by the West Midlands (33 per cent), North East (28 per cent), North West (25 per cent), and East Anglia (23 per cent).

Volkswagen tool theft
(VWCV)

There are an average of 20,000 individual cases of tool theft reported to police each year, with the estimated cost of replacement tools and equipment being around £15 million a year.

It’s not just replacing the tools that costs businesses, either. Tradespeople often can’t work while waiting for tools to be restocked or locks repaired, with the downtime costing up to £550 per day per van.

VWCV suggests parking in a well-lit area or car park with CCTV where possible, to deter criminals from targeting your van. If this is not possible, blocking doors with another vehicle or an object can make life difficult for thieves.

It’s also worth looking at factory fit and aftermarket security upgrades, including more secure locks, anti-theft alarm systems and vehicle trackers.

However, the most effective solution is removing all valuable items from your van overnight.

David Hanna, head of sales operations at VWCV, said: “Tool theft is a massive problem for tradespeople with thieves targeting vans parked up overnight across the country.

“It not only costs van drivers millions in buying new kit, but also impacts their ability to do their jobs, further impacting their finances.

“We’re urging people who own expensive equipment to take extra precautions to deter would-be thieves, whether that’s removing items overnight, adding extra security measures, or avoiding parking in unlit, secluded areas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier