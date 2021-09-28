Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Seat introduces electric scooter with removable battery

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 3.04pm
(Seat)
(Seat)

Seat has introduced a new electric scooter that has a removable battery that hopes to make range anxiety a thing of the past.

Launched under the firm’s urban mobility brand called Seat Mó, the eScooter 125 costs £4,996 after the government plug-in vehicle grant, or just £95 per month on hire purchase finance.

The eScooter has a 9kW motor integrated into the rear wheel that provides performance equivalent to a 125cc motorcycle. It makes 240Nm of torque and has a top speed of 59mph, with acceleration from 0-31mph taking 3.9 seconds.

Seat Mo eScooter 125
(Seat)

It has three modes – City, Sport and Eco – which alter the powertrain response for performance- or economy-focused driving.

It has a range of up to 85 miles per charge, with the 5.6kWh battery able to be recharged from a regular home socket is six to eight hours. However, it can also be removed to allow a full battery to be easily swapped in.

The Combined Braking System means the rider can pull the left brake handle to apply the brakes on both wheels, while pulling the right handle puts the front brake on while also triggering the regenerative braking on the rear. This improves braking performance as well as topping up the battery.

Seat Mo eScooter 125
(Seat)

The eScooter is available with a choice of three colours, called Daring Red, Dark Aluminium, and Oxygen White. Equipment includes LED daytime running lights, a central stand, side stand, and an under-seat compartment that can hold two full-sized helmets.

An LCD display ahead of the driver displays all relevant driving information, including speed, state of charge, remaining range, temperature, time, and two trip recorders.

Orders have opened today at 24 Seat UK retailers.