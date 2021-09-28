Seat introduces electric scooter with removable battery

Seat has introduced a new electric scooter that has a removable battery that hopes to make range anxiety a thing of the past.

Launched under the firm’s urban mobility brand called Seat Mó, the eScooter 125 costs £4,996 after the government plug-in vehicle grant, or just £95 per month on hire purchase finance.

The eScooter has a 9kW motor integrated into the rear wheel that provides performance equivalent to a 125cc motorcycle. It makes 240Nm of torque and has a top speed of 59mph, with acceleration from 0-31mph taking 3.9 seconds.

(Seat)

It has three modes – City, Sport and Eco – which alter the powertrain response for performance- or economy-focused driving.

It has a range of up to 85 miles per charge, with the 5.6kWh battery able to be recharged from a regular home socket is six to eight hours. However, it can also be removed to allow a full battery to be easily swapped in.

The Combined Braking System means the rider can pull the left brake handle to apply the brakes on both wheels, while pulling the right handle puts the front brake on while also triggering the regenerative braking on the rear. This improves braking performance as well as topping up the battery.

(Seat)

The eScooter is available with a choice of three colours, called Daring Red, Dark Aluminium, and Oxygen White. Equipment includes LED daytime running lights, a central stand, side stand, and an under-seat compartment that can hold two full-sized helmets.

An LCD display ahead of the driver displays all relevant driving information, including speed, state of charge, remaining range, temperature, time, and two trip recorders.

Orders have opened today at 24 Seat UK retailers.