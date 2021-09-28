The best automotive memorabilia for James Bond fans

It’s safe to say the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die has been an exceptionally long time coming.

Riddled by problems in production (including director Danny Boyle quitting), before being delayed numerous times as a result of the pandemic, the new 007 will be finally hitting cinema screens later this week on September 30.

With the James Bond franchise having a following like few other blockbusters, it’s no surprise that plenty of 007-related memorabilia and merchandise springs to market just ahead of the premiere. No Time To Die is certainly no different.

Here are the best automotive-related gifts for James Bond fans.

Aston Martin DB5 Junior – £90,000 (excluding local taxes)

(The Little Car Company)

Arguably the most famous car to ever hit the silver screen, the Aston Martin DB5 is a car synonymous with Bond. From its first outing in the 1964 film Goldfinger to its many appearances since – including in No Time To Die – the iconic Silver Birch-painted DB5 is a movie icon.

Equipped with gadgets like an ejector seat, guns in the front lights and a smoke screen for the film, even a regular DB5 can be worth £1,000,000 and upwards these days. However, there is a (slightly) more affordable solution, and that’s choosing a ‘Junior’ model made by The Little Car Company, with a special-edition even being created to mark No Time To Die reaching cinemas.

Though still costing £90,000, the model is an accurate recreation of the real deal, and even gets some imitation gadgets as seen on the 007 DB5.

James Bond’s DB5 – £40

(PA)

Continuing with the Aston Martin DB5 theme, we’ve got a rather more affordable option – the £40 book, James Bond’s DB5. It’s a testament to just how important this car is to the franchise that a full book has been produced on a model’s appearance in the film.

This large hardback is brilliantly produced, and charts everything from the initial disagreements between Bond’s producers and Aston Martin about the car’s inclusion in Goldfinger to impressive detail and sketches about the model’s modifications for the film. With a detailed history about the DB5’s inclusion in all the films it starred in, this book is a must for any Bond car connoisseur.

Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition – £16,000

(Triumph)

But James Bond isn’t all about cars, as bikes have played an increasingly important role in the films in recent years. No Time to Die is no different, with Triumph’s motorcycles starring in the movie.

And to celebrate, Triumph has launched a new limited-run version of one of its bikes – the Tiger 900 Bond Edition. Limited to just 250 units, its matt black paint mimics that of the ones used in the film, while it gets a range of other darkened elements and graphics as part of this edition. Prices start from £16,500.

Bond Cars: The Definitive History – £20

(PA)

You’ll notice that a key part of the 007 movies is the cars. While Aston Martin is the obvious name that comes to mind – bespoke cinema-only models have even been created – a whole raft of manufacturers have worked with James Bond’s producers over the years, including Land Rover, Lotus and even firms like Toyota and BMW.

Celebrating all these models is ‘Bond Cars: The Definitive History’, which is a brilliant encyclopedia of every car that’s starred in the franchise’s films. Taking a step by step guide through every film – from the first Dr No all the way up to No Time To Die (it’s worth noting the book was published when the film was originally meant to premiere) – it’s a book that even the most diehard Bond enthusiast will be able to learn something from.

Land Rover Defender Bond Edition – £105,395

(Land Rover)

You’ll notice that manufacturers that have star cars and bikes in James Bond films like to make a large song and dance about it, and who can blame them – it’s possibly the best publicity they could ever have. Playing a key role in No Time To Die is the new Land Rover Defender – a model that actually appeared on set long before it was actually revealed, causing much secrecy during filming.

And now the biggest 007 fans will be able to get their own special-edition Defender as Land Rover has created a ‘Bond Edition’, based on the V8 model in its range. Featuring an extended black styling pack like the models that star in the film, just 300 are being produced, though only 15 will come to the UK – 10 in the long wheelbase ‘110’ guise and just five in the shorter ‘90’ style. You will need rather deep pockets, though, as prices start from £105,395.