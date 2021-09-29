Ineos Grenadier 4×4 set to cost from £48,000

The Ineos Grenadier will cost from £48,000 when it goes on sale in the UK next year.

Ineos Automotive says it is working with retail and aftersales partners to open 200 sales and service points ahead of the 4×4 going on sale next summer.

The company, started in 2017 by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, is launching its stripped-back, hard-working off-road vehicle in July 2022.

It has been built from the ground up to be ‘a truly uncompromising 4×4’ in the spirit of classic Land Rover Defenders. However, with Ineos being a new company, it doesn’t have any physical dealerships.

Ineos will work with existing dealerships to sell and service its vehicles. (Ineos)

Through these new partnerships, Ineos says it will have 23 retail sites open in time for launch in the UK, with Bosch aftersales outlets used where required. Dealers that have already signed with the firm include Cambria Automobiles, Compass Tractors in Bridgwater, Somerset, and JT Hughes in Telford.

Ineos says most customers will not be more than 30 miles from an officially accredited workshop, and where parts are not available on the shelf, will be delivered within 24 hours.

The outside has a simple, rugged appearance designed to cope with rough terrain. Meanwhile, photos of the cabin were released earlier this year and show a lot of old-school buttons and dials in the centre console, with a widescreen infotainment system providing a modern technological touch.

Mark Tennant, commercial director at Ineos Automotive, said: “We wanted to give customers the choice of how much they wanted to see us, which means providing a full combination of digital and physical options.

(Ineos)

“Customer convenience, parts availability, service quality: we are focusing on getting the basics right, giving customers the buying experience they want and the aftersales support they need.

“If preferred, customers in our main markets will be able to buy their Grenadier online, including organising vehicle finance and handling any part exchanges. But we fully accept that most will want to try before they buy, for which having an extensive network on the ground is essential.”

Online reservations for the Ineos Grenadier are now open. Prospective customers can register their interest, with these people able to place a build reservation exclusively for two weeks from September 30. From October 14, reservations will open to everyone.