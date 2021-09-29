Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Citroen Skate is an autonomous electric vehicle platform that could decongest city streets

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 12.20pm
The Sofitel pod on the Citroen Skate. (Citroen)
The Sofitel pod on the Citroen Skate. (Citroen)

The car industry is undergoing massive change right now as vehicle propulsion switches to electrification, but many companies are also looking at more general mobility needs that could be met in the future.

That’s where the new Citroen Skate concept comes in, an autonomous electric vehicle platform that can transport ‘pods’ with various functions.

The French firm has teamed up with hospitality firm Accor and advertising company JCDecaux to form ‘The Urban Collëctif’, creating examples of how such a platform could work.

The basis of the concept is the Skate, which is a fully self driving vehicle. Citroen says it should run in separate lanes from regular traffic to ensure it gets around speedily, charging through the road via induction as well as taking itself to fast chargers when required.

Its party piece, though, is the removable pod section. These are said to be swappable in less than 10 seconds, meaning the Skate is always in use, helping to make autonomous technology more profitable.

Different pods could be used to transport people or cargo, meaning time can be optimised based on which use is required at that time. For example, more human transport at rush hour or more cargo overnight.

Three example pods are included in the concept. The Sofitel En Voyage brings the hotel chain’s focus on comfort, allowing for a relaxing journey to an event.

Citroen Skate
The Skate without any pods. (Citroen)

Meanwhile, the Pullman Power Fitness pod would bring fitness classes to travelling, helping commuters make the most of their journey to work. Examples include a bike and row machine that can be used on the move, with a digital coach talking the rider through their exercise.

Finally, the JCDecaux City Provider is a passenger transport module for up to five people that has two spaces facing each other beneath a green, planted roof.

Citroen says it has an open source approach, meaning the pod technology is open to anyone that wishes to design a Skate-compatible module. This would open it up to everything from private transport to goods transport and whatever companies can imagine.

