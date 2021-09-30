Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ford Puma scores three stars in latest green car rating

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.26pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

The latest Green NCAP results have been published, with two small crossovers and one supermini having their eco credentials rated.

The Ford Puma has been one of the best-selling cars in the UK this year and scored a respectable three out of five stars.

Green NCAP tests heavily favour electric vehicles as they do not emit any harmful gases, so combustion engine cars cannot hit top marks.

The Puma was tested with its 1.0-litre petrol engine, which has a mild-hybrid set-up that improves fuel economy. It would have scored 3.5 stars if it controlled ammonia emissions better, but it scored well in the energy efficiency category.

Another crossover, the DS 3 Crossback, scored 2.5, also losing marks for ammonia emissions as well as NOx. The test car was fitted with a 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine that scored highly for controlling particulate emissions.

DS 3 Crossback
(DS)

However, top marks for this round of testing went to the Mazda2. The smart supermini was tested with a 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine and scored highly for energy efficiency. It was also marked highly for control of emissions but could have done even better with a gasoline particulate filter.

Aleksandar Damyanov of Green NCAP, said: “These tests prove that modern combustion-engine cars can perform well. Green NCAP’s tests will, we hope, encourage manufacturers to strive for the very best levels of emissions control and this means using all of the tools at their disposal.

“For instance, ammonia emissions need to be better considered in order to receive a higher rating. Particulate filters do a great job of controlling very fine particles and the Mazda2 would have performed even better if it had been fitted with one.”

