Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK car manufacturing down 27 per cent as chip shortage continues to hit hard

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.26pm
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

UK car production continues to be hit hard by the semiconductor chip shortage, with total output down 27 per cent in August compared with the same month last year.

With just 37,246 cars built, it marked the second consecutive month of decline.

Industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders released the figures today, and said the global chip shortage was leading to production stoppages which have coincided with some manufacturers’ factory shutdowns.

UK car manufacturing summary August 2021
(SMMT)

In a stark warning to the industry, it also noted that the chip supply issues could carry on into 2022 and beyond.

Despite the production downturn, production of electrified vehicles – including all-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid cars – hit a new high of 10,274 units, which was 27.6 per cent of all production.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Another significant decline for UK car production is extremely worrying both for the sector and its many thousands of workers nationwide.

“While not the only factor at play, the impact of the semiconductor shortage on manufacturing cannot be overstated.

“Carmakers and their suppliers are battling to keep production lines rolling with constraints expected to continue well into 2022 and possibly beyond.

“Job support schemes such as furlough have proven such a lifeline to automotive businesses yet its cessation today comes at the worst time, with the industry still facing Covid-related stoppages which are damaging the sector and threatening the supply chain in particular.

“Other countries have extended their support; we need the UK to do likewise.”

The overall production decline was driven by reduced exports (-32.5 per cent), particularly to faraway markets such as Australia, the US and China, which were down 74.9, 65.7 and 58.7 per cent respectively.

More from The Courier