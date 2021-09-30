Genesis GV60 fully revealed with all-wheel-drive and Boost Mode

Genesis has disclosed further details about its upcoming EV – the GV60.

Though a gallery of images was revealed back in August, this is the first time that Genesis has revealed details of what will power the GV60.

The brand’s first bespoke EV will be offered with a range-topping all-wheel-drive performance model packing 429bhp and a boost mode which brings the car’s 0-60mph time down to under four seconds. Genesis says it’ll also include a ‘hidden drift mode’.

An entry-level version of the GV60 will deliver 226bhp from a single rear motor, as well as a range of 280 miles. After this, there are two twin-motor models with all-wheel-drive and outputs of 314bhp and 429bhp, delivering respective ranges of 248 and 229 miles.

“The GV60 is our first dedicated electric car with the most dynamic design, representing Genesis’ electrification. It will set a new standard for luxury electric cars with a powerful driving performance and key features which are emotionally connected to customers,” said Jay Chang, Global Head of Genesis brand.

Luc Donckerwolke, chief brand officer of Genesis brand, added: “The GV60 will provide a differentiated experience that enables interaction with vehicles in Genesis’ own caring and considerate way.”

Each model uses the same 77.4kWh battery and thanks to 350kW charging speeds, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes. The GV60 can also be used as a mobile power source, with a 3.6kW power outlet allowing owners to use electricity regardless of where they are.

The exterior of the GV60 is dominated by Genesis’ ‘Two Lines’ design which sits either side of the car’s front end. A single-panel clamshell bonnet gives the car a smooth, rounded look, too.

Inside, there’s a twin-screen display system while a number of sustainable materials – such as yarn from recycled plastic bottles – have been used throughout the car’s interior. A digital key will be available so that the car can be unlocked with a smartphone.

The GV60 sits below the GV70 and GV80 in the firm’s range of SUVs. Pricing is due to be announced shortly.