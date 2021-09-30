Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Militem Ferox-T is ‘the maximum evolution of the pick-up truck’

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 5.22pm
(Militem)
(Militem)

A new extreme pick-up truck has been revealed, designed to be ‘the maximum evolution of the pick-up as we know it’ while providing SUV luxury.

Called Militem Ferox-T, it’s based on the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, which gives it excellent off-road capability.

The exterior has been given a makeover through carbon-fibre wide-body wheel arches, a honeycomb black grille and 20-inch alloy wheels with chunky all-terrain tyres.

Militem Ferox-T
(Militem)

It also comes with a roll bar that allows for fitment of LED headlights, while the load bed has a nautical material – this is said to be partly because the Ferox-T is ideal for pulling a small boat thanks to its 3.5-tonne towing capability.

Inside, the cabin has been handcrafted with Italian leather upholstery with optional Alcantara inserts. Buyers can customise their cars with a variety of leather, fabric and technical fibres, too.

Militem Ferox-T
(Militem)

Under the bonnet is the same 3.6-litre V6 engine as found on the regular Gladiator Rubicon. It has been fine-tuned by Militem and produces 285bhp, fed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Militem-made exhaust tips are also fitted, with a button on the centre console that can alter the note.

An Adventure pack is also available that adds scratch resistant paint to the bumpers and wheel arches, a snorkel, luggage rack and mud terrain tyres.

The Militem Ferox-T is priced from €97,490 (£83,856) plus VAT.

