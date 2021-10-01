Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Dacia Duster is now available as a business-focused Commercial van

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 8.39am
(Dacia)
(Dacia)

The Dacia Duster SUV range has been expanded to include a new light commercial vehicle variant.

Called Commercial, it sees the rear seats removed to create a large cargo space that has a flat load floor, mesh bulkhead and load cover.

The result is a load area with 1,623 litres of useful volume and a payload of up to 503kg, depending on model. It has a bay length of 1,792mm and a width of 1,247mm.

Dacia Duster Commercial
(Dacia)

The Duster Commercial has a choice of three petrol and one diesel engine, with each available with two-wheel-drive. A four-wheel-drive option is available on the diesel. The petrol engines are either 1.0- or 1.3-litre units with power outputs of 89bhp, 128bhp or 148bhp. A single diesel with 113bhp is also available.

The Commercial has just two trim levels to keep things simple. Standard equipment on Essential models includes Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, body-coloured front and rear bumpers, black roof bars, 16-inch steel wheels, air conditioning and cruise control.

Step up to Comfort and you get 16-inch alloy wheels, a chrome front grille, front fog lights, rear-view camera with parking sensors and a centre differential lock on 4×4 models.

Dacia Duster Commercial
(Dacia)

The interior also gets upgraded upholstery, soft-feel steering wheel, centre console with driver’s armrest and the Dacia Media Display infotainment with an eight-inch touchscreen.

Prices start at £12,795 plus VAT for Essential models with the 89bhp petrol engine. The priciest petrol model is the 148bhp unit in Comfort trim, which starts at £16,945 plus VAT.

Diesels start at £14,345 for a two-wheel-drive Essential version and rise to £17,595 for a Comfort four-wheel-drive model.

