Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The new Mazda CX-5 is open for orders now, priced from £27,845

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 11.03am
(Mazda)
(Mazda)

Mazda has opened orders for the new CX-5 SUV ahead of deliveries beginning in January.

The stylish SUV has been given an exterior makeover, upgraded interior technology, new trim levels and a wide range of powertrain choices.

There are 20 variants available in the UK, with five trim levels called SE-L, Newground, Sport, Sport Black and GT Sport. For the first time, each will have its own unique styling tweaks to make each stand out from the rest.

Mazda CX-5
(Mazda)

SE-L is the entry point to the new CX-5 range, starting at £27,845, and is available with a 163bhp petrol engine or 148bhp and 181bhp diesel engines. Newground is a new trim level and is only offered with the aforementioned petrol engine, starting at £28,845. It’s designed for people with active lifestyles and comes with rear silver underguard trims, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a reversible waterproof boot floor.

Sport is expected to be the biggest seller in the UK, coming with the same choice of petrol and diesel engines as above. However, here, the higher-powered diesel is available with a choice of front- or all-wheel-drive. This trim starts at £30,945.

Sport Black is only available with the petrol engine and adds gloss black styling touches to the exterior, as well as bringing black leather upholstery, with prices starting at £32,945. GT Sport tops the range, priced from £33,345, and has a choice of 163bhp or 191bhp petrol engine or 181bhp diesel engine.

Mazda CX-5
(Mazda)

Equipment-wise, the CX-5 gets a new wireless phone charger in the centre console and improved standard-fit safety systems, while the adaptive LED headlights have been enhanced.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda Motors UK, said: “The Mazda CX-5 is an incredibly important car in Mazda’s history. From the launch of the original first-generation car in 2012 it has been a hugely popular choice for UK SUV buyers, who have loved its style, quality and driver engagement.

“The new GT Sport, Sport Black and Newground models offer a unique look inside and out, giving even more choice for our customers who can order a 2022 Mazda CX-5 now with deliveries early next year.”

More from The Courier