Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ford’s new five-tonne Transit converted for use by UK police

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 12.28pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford has revealed the police-converted five-tonne Transit that will be used as a Protected Personnel Carrier by forces across the country.

Known officially as PPCs, or colloquially as riot vans, they have been converted to new UK specification and can carry up to 10 police officers, or nine if specified with a single-containment cell.

Additional storage is also available for riot shields and personal protection equipment bags.

Ford Transit 5.0-tonne Police van
(Ford)

The announcement comes as Ford has won a tender to supply 400 vehicles to forces nationwide over the next four years.

The vehicles are prepared by Ford’s Qualified Vehicle Modifying partner, Safeguard SVP. They have a five-tonne payload and come with additional weight-bearing protection on the roof, underbody, fuel tank and more. Other upgrades include an under-bonnet fire suppression system and run-flat tyres.

Specialist protective windscreen and side windows protect occupants from attacks, and a mesh guard on the rear lights helps prevent damage. Because of the extra payload capabilities, many mechanical upgrades have been fitted to compensate, such as wider wheels and better brakes.

Ford Transit 5.0-tonne Police van
(Ford)

Performance comes from a 2.0-litre diesel engine making 168bhp and 390Nm of torque, coupled to a six-speed manual transmission.

Terry Adams, Ford blue light sales manager, said: “Our business at Ford is to make our customers’ businesses thrive – in this case, the business is keeping our emergency services safe in the most hostile environments, and our new 5.0-tonne Transit is the perfect tool for the job.

“We’re absolutely delighted to win a four-year tender, placing Transit in a very important role for such an important organisation.”

More from The Courier