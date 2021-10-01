Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nearly half of Brits think they could drive better than an autonomous car

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 3.08pm
Vehicles travel along the M4 motorway near Bath on Bank Holiday Monday, as strong winds are expected to sweep eastwards across Wales and the south of England from midday on Monday to 9am on Tuesday. Picture date: Monday May 3, 2021.
Vehicles travel along the M4 motorway near Bath on Bank Holiday Monday, as strong winds are expected to sweep eastwards across Wales and the south of England from midday on Monday to 9am on Tuesday. Picture date: Monday May 3, 2021.

Almost half of British drivers believe they’re better behind the wheel than an autonomous vehicle.

A survey by Volkswagen Financial Services found 46 per cent believe their driving skills would outperform artificial intelligence.

Of the 2,012 respondents, it was the Scottish who were most confident, with 54 per cent saying they’d be better than a self-driving car, followed by northern England with 48 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, it was just 40 per cent of drivers in Wales and the south-west of England.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 18-24 year olds were the most confident in their own skills at 52 per cent, compared with just 39 per cent of over 75s.

Earlier this year, the Department for Transport revealed self-driving vehicles could be on UK roads by the end of this year, with automated lane-keeping systems the first technology to be legalised.

However, Brits don’t appear too confident that autonomous vehicles are coming any time soon. Of those surveyed, just 24 per cent think the first models will come in five to 10 years, with eight per cent not confident they’ll ever go on sale.

Just a fifth of people said they’d consider buying a driverless car if they become available. Of those who said they would consider one, a quarter said they’d use their time watching TV or a film, with the same number saying they’d like to read, and 20 per cent saying they would sleep.

Mike Todd, CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, said: “I think our study offers a fascinating insight into the collective psyche of British motorists as it confirms that we’re a proud nation of drivers and that we’re very confident in our own driving abilities.

“It speaks volumes that so many of us would rather be in control behind the wheel as opposed to being chauffeured by highly sophisticated technology.”

More from The Courier