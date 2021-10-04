Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Honda confirms 2022 launch for new Civic Type R

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 1.07pm
The new Type R has been teased wearing camouflage
The new Type R has been teased wearing camouflage

Honda has announced that its latest Civic Type R will arrive next year.

It’s the first time that the company has confirmed the existence of a new model, though has been very limited with any details surrounding the upcoming Type R.

In a small post, Honda revealed just two pictures of the new model wearing heavy camouflage, along with the caption ‘Development of the best performing Honda Civic Type R continues’.

New Civic Type R
The new Type R retains its predecessor’s large rear wing

The new Type R will now be put through performance testing at Germany’s Nurburgring. The ‘Green Hell’ has become the benchmark testing ground for performance models.

Though Honda has yet to announce further details regarding the new Type R’s powertrain, it is believed to do without any form of electrification. Instead, it’s most likely an adaptation of the current car’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, albeit with additional power and torque.

Despite the heavy disguise, it’s easy to see some of the Type R’s aerodynamic features. At the rear sits an uber-large wing – just as its predecessor had – while the Civic’s now-iconic three-outlet exhaust is present and correct too.

Given that the next-generation standard Civic has yet to arrive in Europe, it’s likely that the Type R will hit the road sometime in the middle of 2022.

More from The Courier