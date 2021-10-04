Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Phantom name returns with special edition Suzuki GSX-R1000R

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 2.13pm
Gold accents stand out against the black colour scheme
Gold accents stand out against the black colour scheme

Suzuki has revived its Phantom name with a new special edition of its GSX-R1000R.

Inspired by the GSX-R1000 K6 Phantom from 2006, the GSX-R1000R Phantom receives a Yoshimura exhaust incorporating an R11 silencer and heatshield finished in ‘black metal magic’ with a carbon cap.

It also gets a variety of accessories, including track-focussed brake and clutch lever guards, a tank pad and fuel cap trim.

Suzuki Phantom
A red tank cover stands out against the colour scheme

Powered by an inline-four-cylinder engine with 199bhp that uses the same variable valve timing system as the MotoGP world championship-winning GSX-RR, the Phantom also features a variety of electronic assistant systems including a bi-directional quickshifter, lean angle-sensitive 10-mode traction control and three power modes. Large Brembo brakes provide plenty of stopping power, too.

A digital LCD display sits in front of the rider and relays key information back to the rider.

As well as the black colour paint scheme, the Phantom receives gloss black details and gold wheels with matching gold Showa Balance Free front forks. A smoked double bubble screen gives some protection from the wind, too. The Phantom is available to order, with a price starting from £17,499.

More from The Courier