Phantom name returns with special edition Suzuki GSX-R1000R

Suzuki has revived its Phantom name with a new special edition of its GSX-R1000R.

Inspired by the GSX-R1000 K6 Phantom from 2006, the GSX-R1000R Phantom receives a Yoshimura exhaust incorporating an R11 silencer and heatshield finished in ‘black metal magic’ with a carbon cap.

It also gets a variety of accessories, including track-focussed brake and clutch lever guards, a tank pad and fuel cap trim.

A red tank cover stands out against the colour scheme

Powered by an inline-four-cylinder engine with 199bhp that uses the same variable valve timing system as the MotoGP world championship-winning GSX-RR, the Phantom also features a variety of electronic assistant systems including a bi-directional quickshifter, lean angle-sensitive 10-mode traction control and three power modes. Large Brembo brakes provide plenty of stopping power, too.

A digital LCD display sits in front of the rider and relays key information back to the rider.

As well as the black colour paint scheme, the Phantom receives gloss black details and gold wheels with matching gold Showa Balance Free front forks. A smoked double bubble screen gives some protection from the wind, too. The Phantom is available to order, with a price starting from £17,499.