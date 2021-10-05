Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Triumph’s Tiger Sport 660 brings performance and accessibility

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 2.25pm
The Tiger Sport 660 uses a 660cc triple
The Tiger Sport 660 uses a 660cc triple

Triumph has introduced a new middleweight adventure sports bike – the Tiger Sport 660.

Incorporating a comfortable, upright riding position, the Tiger Sport uses a 660cc triple engine which can be made A2 licence-compliant with an accessory-fit conversion kit.

Triumph Sport 660
Two rider modes change the bike’s settings

With a low 835mm seat height, the Tiger Sport is accessible and easy to get on to, while a 17-litre fuel tank gives the motorcycle a decent touring range. Integrated pannier mounts ensure that the bike’s storage can be expanded when needed easily, too.

A height-adjustable screen allows for single-hand adjustment when on the move as well. Two riding modes – Road and Rain – tailor the bike’s responses depending on the rider’s requirements, while full LED lighting and self-cancelling indicators ensure that the bike can be easily seen no matter the conditions. The Tiger Sport also benefits from switchable traction control and ABS, too.

A large TFT screen relays key information back to the rider, too, while an optional My Triumph connectivity system adds navigation and phone controls. The Tiger Sport is also accompanied by a range of over 40 dedicated accessories, with additional touring luggage and extra protection are just two features that can be added to the motorcycle.

Set to arrive in dealerships from February, the Tiger Sport 660 is priced from £8,450 and is accompanied by a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, which can be extended for up to two years as an optional extra.