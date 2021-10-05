Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Citroen updates Dispatch and e-Dispatch models

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 4.14pm
Citroen has updated the Dispatch for 2022
Citroen has revised both its Dispatch and e-Dispatch vans for 2022.

Available to order now, basic prices for the Dispatch have now fallen by £1,000 with the regular van starting from £22,995 and the electric e-Dispatch coming in at £26,450 including the government’s plug-in car grant.

The list price reduction is part of Citroen’s ‘Fair Pricing’ promise.

Available in one of three lengths – XS, M and XL – the Dispatch can be configured to suit all manner of jobs. Plus, load volumes are identical for both the Dispatch and the electric e-Dispatch, meaning those looking to make the switch to an electric van incur no practicality penalty for doing so.

Citroen Dispatch
Both Dispatch and e-Dispatch models boast the same load capacity

They can both be specified in either panel van or crew van specification too, with the latter bringing a second row of seats and increasing the seating capacity to six.

The regular van has been enhanced with the introduction of new Euro 6.3-compliant diesel engines. Now, the entry-level BlueHDi 100 models benefit from a CO2 reduction of up to 3g/km compared with the previous version.

‘Drive Pro’ specification vans also utilise a new 1.5-litre diesel unit, with the previous BlueHDi 120 model removed. This new powertrain offers a 15g/km reduction in CO2 compared with the previous unit, too.

Citroen Dispatch
The e-Dispatch has also gained revised trims and a lower price

The e-Dispatch retains the option of either 50 or 75kWh battery packs, linked up to a 100kW electric motor. The former brings with it a claimed range of up to 143 miles, while the latter should return up to 205 miles, according to Citroen.

New trim lines have also been added to the Dispatch range – X Pro, Enterprise Pro and Driver Pro.

New X Pro models receive 16-inch alloy wheels, daytime running lights and a full-size spare wheel, as well as Citroen’s Connect Box system which can alert the emergency services or breakdown providers in the event of an incident on the road.

Citroen Dispatch
Battery status is shown via the main screen

Move up to Enterprise Pro and you’ll find features such as a dual passenger bench with fold-up outer seat added, as well as a fold-down writing table in the back of the central seat. These models also gain rear parking sensors and a seven-inch interior touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Finally, Driver Pro vans boast 17-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers and metallic paint, among other features.

All models of the Dispatch are now available to order.

