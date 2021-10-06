Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drivers feel less stressed in an electric van, says study

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 12.58pm
The electric van is a quieter and more relaxing option, according to the survey
The quieter cabin of an electric van is one of the reasons why drivers feel less stressed compared with a traditional internal combustion engine vehicle, according to a new survey.

Fiat Professional commissioned the Van Delivery Stress Test to gain a better understanding of the impact different levels of cabin noise have on drivers.

Carried out in partnership with leading psychoacoustician Dr Duncan Williams, the study discovered that drivers produced lower levels of sweat and also had a lower heart rate and lower body temperature when driving an electric van compared with one powered by a diesel engine.

Fiat electric van research
Participants have their reactions monitored

Drivers also reported lower levels of stress when answering a Perceived Stress Questionnaire after driving the electric Fiat E-Ducato. They commented that the electric van’s ‘very low in-cabin noise levels’ was particularly noticeable.

Acoustically, the diesel-powered Ducato was 10 decibels louder than the electric version – nearly four times as loud – which is the difference between someone talking from one metre away versus shouting from the same distance.

Dr Duncan Williams, Psychoacoustician, said: “We already know that noise on the roads is a real problem for people who aren’t part of the traffic but finding out how drivers respond behind the wheel is still very new territory

“The results clearly show, especially the readings from the smart watch, a strong correlation between the quietness of the E-Ducato and lower levels of stress in comparison to an ICE van.”

Fiat electric van research
The results are monitored and collected

Participants completed a 20-minute route in London in both the E-Ducato and diesel version. The route was also designed to ensure that it met the everyday demands of courier drivers and, as a result, included three drop-off locations in an agreed time period. To ensure it matched the real world, drivers were also penalised for not completing the require route or drop-offs in the target time.

Biometric results were taken during the trial via a wearable device called an Empatica E4. With this, data such as skin temperature and levels of sweat – as well as heart rate – could be monitored during the route.

