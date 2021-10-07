Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Audi R8 Performance RWD hits the road

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 9.47am
The RWD is available in both coupe and Spyder versions
Audi has released an updated version of its R8 Performance RWD, bringing more power and performance to its rear-wheel-drive supercar.

The new R8 Performance RWD – or R8 V10 RWD as it was previously known – gains a significant number of mechanical revisions, though the car’s layout remains the same as before.

It retains the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, but it now pushes out 562bhp – a 30bhp boost on the previous model. Torque is up too, rising from 10Nm to 550Nm. Audi claims that this helps the R8 RWD to go from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds before heading onwards to a 204mph top speed.

Audi R8 RWD
The V10 engine now kicks out more power than before

It’s available as a hard-top coupe and a drop-top Spyder, with the former weighing in at 1,590kg and the latter 1,695kg. Both benefit from the use of a lightweight aluminium body and a number of carbon fibre reinforced plastic panels.

Much the same as its predecessor, the new R8 RWD uses a seven-speed automatic gearbox with a mechanical limited-slip differential to manage the power.

Essentially acting as an entry point to the R8 range in the UK, the RWD packs plenty of standard equipment including 19-inch forged alloy wheels, sport seats and a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit.

Those looking for even more equipment could opt for the new Edition version. This brings 20-inch cast aluminium wheels finished in a bronze colour, Nappa leather-trimmed seats with contrast stitching and a Bang & Olufsen stereo.

Prices for the R8 V10 Performance RWD start from £126,885 with the coupe, or £135,575 for the Spyder.

