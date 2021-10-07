Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Lunaz commences production of electric Aston Martin DB6

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 11.27am
The DB6 is extensively restored while the electric powertrain is fitted
The DB6 is extensively restored while the electric powertrain is fitted

Electric vehicle specialist Lunaz has announced that it is starting production of an electric Aston Martin DB6.

Having previously created battery-powered versions of Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Range Rover and Jaguar models, the firm is now turning its attention to the iconic DB6.

David Lorenz, Founder and CEO, Lunaz Group, said: “The introduction of electric Aston Martin DB6 cars has been driven by sustained demand from our existing clients. It also reflects the desires of an entirely new classic car buyer.

Lunaz Aston Martin DB6
The DB6 is the latest classic car to be converted into an EV by Lunaz

“These women and men have been drawn to Lunaz because for the first time they are presented with the powertrain and modern conveniences of today, clothed in a design that speaks of an era when aesthetic purity was the only requirement.”

Each DB6 will undergo a full bare-metal restoration, ensuring that they’re close to factory-fresh when arriving with the customer. Each one will cost from $1 million (around £735,880) plus local taxes.

Lunaz DB6
All Lunaz cars are created at the firm’s Silverstone headquarters

The car’s brakes, suspension and steering are all uprated while the battery – which ranges in capacity from 80-120kWh – is capable of delivering up to 255 miles from a single charge. Modern features are included with each car too, such as air conditioning, a new infotainment system and full Wi-Fi connectivity.

Designed and engineered at Lunaz’s headquarters in Silverstone, the entire process is kicked off with a thorough inspection of each ‘donor’ car. Then, it is 3D scanned to allow engineers to create detailed computer-aided design models of the vehicle. From there, the vehicle is completely refreshed with the electric powertrain carefully integrated. The combustion engine is stored, too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier