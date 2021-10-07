Lunaz commences production of electric Aston Martin DB6

Electric vehicle specialist Lunaz has announced that it is starting production of an electric Aston Martin DB6.

Having previously created battery-powered versions of Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Range Rover and Jaguar models, the firm is now turning its attention to the iconic DB6.

David Lorenz, Founder and CEO, Lunaz Group, said: “The introduction of electric Aston Martin DB6 cars has been driven by sustained demand from our existing clients. It also reflects the desires of an entirely new classic car buyer.

The DB6 is the latest classic car to be converted into an EV by Lunaz

“These women and men have been drawn to Lunaz because for the first time they are presented with the powertrain and modern conveniences of today, clothed in a design that speaks of an era when aesthetic purity was the only requirement.”

Each DB6 will undergo a full bare-metal restoration, ensuring that they’re close to factory-fresh when arriving with the customer. Each one will cost from $1 million (around £735,880) plus local taxes.

All Lunaz cars are created at the firm’s Silverstone headquarters

The car’s brakes, suspension and steering are all uprated while the battery – which ranges in capacity from 80-120kWh – is capable of delivering up to 255 miles from a single charge. Modern features are included with each car too, such as air conditioning, a new infotainment system and full Wi-Fi connectivity.

Designed and engineered at Lunaz’s headquarters in Silverstone, the entire process is kicked off with a thorough inspection of each ‘donor’ car. Then, it is 3D scanned to allow engineers to create detailed computer-aided design models of the vehicle. From there, the vehicle is completely refreshed with the electric powertrain carefully integrated. The combustion engine is stored, too.