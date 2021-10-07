Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MG introduces revised ZS EV with new look and longer range

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 12.15pm
The new ZS features a redesigned front end
The new ZS features a redesigned front end

MG has updated its ZS EV, increasing the electric car’s range while refreshing its exterior design.

The brand’s best-selling electric model gains a new 72kWh battery pack enabling a range of up to 273 miles, compared with 163 miles offered by the previous model. MG has also stated at a smaller 51kWh battery option with a 198-mile range will join the line-up next year.

Capable of charging at speeds of up to 76kW, the MG ZS can be charged to 100 per cent in as little as 42 minutes on a rapid charger, or 10 and a half hours via a conventional 7kW home charger.

MG ZS EV
The interior features a large central touchscreen

The exterior of the MG ZS features a new front-end design incorporating a stamped-effect from grille which has been designed to aid with aerodynamics. The LED headlights are redesigned too, while the rear bumper has been reshaped as well. New alloy wheels are also available, a new side-opening charging port has been fitted too.

Inside, there’s a 10.1-inch tablet-style infotainment system that features new graphics and improved functionality. Aspects such as climate control and charging functions can also be accessed through MG’s iSMART smartphone app.

The ZS also benefits from a new instrument cluster, while top-end Trophy models will also receive wireless smartphone charging.

Prices for the ZS – which is one of six models in MG’s current line-up – are set to be announced next month, along with more information about the specifications available with the car.

