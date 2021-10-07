Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mazda confirms SUV line-up expansion

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 2.03pm
Mazda has announced that it will be adding two new models to its European range of SUVs.

Set to be launched over the next two years, the CX-60 and CX-80 models will sit above Mazda’s CX-5 as part of the firm’s ‘Large Product’ group. Mazda has stated, however, that the recently-updated CX-5 will ‘continue to play a key role’ in its range, while the CX-30 will continue to be sold too.

The CX-60 and CX-80 will offer two and three rows of seats respectively and will utilise a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and battery. This setup will be bolstered by straight-six Skyactiv-X petrol and Skyactiv-D diesel engine options, with both using a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for lower emissions.

Alongside these new additions, Mazda’s electric MX-30 will also be made available with a rotary engine generator, providing additional range and helping to top up the car’s batteries. Once the 124-mile range is near to exhaustion, the rotary engine can kick into life and provide additional power, thus extending the car’s electric range. This model is, according to Mazda, due to arrive during the first half of 2022.

Mazda will also be launching the wider CX-70 and CX-90 in the US and Canada, while a more compact CX-50 will be made available in specific non-European markets.

