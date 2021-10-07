Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
About half of Volkswagen ID.3 customers are new to the brand

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 4.55pm
(VW)
(VW)

Automotive brands are currently committing a lot of their resources into the transition towards electric vehicles, and for one brand it’s bringing a lot of new customers in.

Volkswagen says it has received about 144,000 orders for the ID.3 across Europe, the electric family car that went on sale in 2019.

Of those, around 50 per cent are new to the brand, meaning that the switch to electric vehicles is attracting people who hadn’t bought into Volkswagen before.

Volkswagen ID.3 interior
(VW)

This is well above the average number of new customers models usually bring in, which currently sits at 36 per cent.

Volkswagen says it surveyed ID.3 owners in Germany to get an idea of what attracted them to the vehicle. The top reason was its environmental performance for 60 per cent of respondents, with innovative technology just behind with 51 per cent.

Furthermore, 80 per cent said the ID.3 was the vehicle they used the most in their household, while 70 per cent said they charge with green energy, either by using an energy supplier that makes that commitment or by using their own solar panels.

Klaus Zellmer, board member for sales, marketing and after sales at Volkswagen, said: “The ID.3 has tapped into an above-average number of new buyer groups for Volkswagen. Some 70,000 new customers are strong proof that we are exactly on the right track with this vehicle and our electric mobility strategy.”

Volkswagen has set a goal to have 70 per cent of its vehicle sales to be electric vehicles by 2030, which will equate to over one million EVs. It is believed North America and China will account for around half of these sales, with production beginning at a new factory in China ahead of the car going on sale there later this year.

